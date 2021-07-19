Firestone Walker Releases Strata Hazy IPA

Paso Robles, CA – Firestone Walker’s fascination with up-and-coming new hops continues with Strata Hazy IPA—the latest single-hop release from the brewery’s Propagator Series, available exclusively in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” IPA mixed pack.

The “Crafted Thru Hops” mixed pack featuring Strata Hazy IPA rolls out to all Firestone Walker markets starting this week. It is also available at all Firestone Walker locations and via the brewery webstore at FirestoneBeer.com.

This new mixed pack—12 x 12-ounce cans—also includes three other hoppy beers from one of the nation’s foremost IPA brewers: Mind Haze, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way; the West Coast IPA legend known as Union Jack; and the latest release in the Luponic Distortion IPA rotating hop series.

Strata Hazy IPA: Limited Single-Hop Release

Strata originates from Oregon State University’s Aroma Hops Breeding Program in Corvallis, in partnership with Indie Hops. First bred in 2009, Strata excelled in a 9-acre test plot in 2015 and has come on strong in recent years, making it a fitting match for the Propagator Series. “Strata is distinguished by its unique melding of citrus, orange candy and passionfruit flavors with a signature Northwest dankness,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It makes for a very full-flavored drinking experience.”

Mind Haze: Let Your Mind Wander

From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. This is a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. Mind Haze is ultimately a beer that breaks the mold with explosive hop aromas, a luscious texture and enduring freshness.

Union Jack: Loud & Proud

Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack—an icon of the West Coast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud. Union Jack is the IPA that helped blaze the trail for the revolutionary West Coast style. Named for the British Lion who co­founded the brewery, Union Jack is intensely hoppy yet eminently drinkable from start to finish. A fad-proof IPA for any hop head.

Luponic Distortion: Flavors through Hops

No fruits. No flavorings. No shortcuts. Just the magic of 100 percent natural hops—this is the Luponic Distortion IPA rotating hop series. Each Luponic Distortion release features a new hop blend with a focus on emerging and experimental cultivars. Luponic Distortion No. 18 showcases a blend of four New Zealand-grown hops—Nectaron, Nelson, Motueka and Riwaka—for a uniquely fruity and complex flavor profile.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

