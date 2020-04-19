Firestone Walker Releases New ‘805 Authenticos’ Film Featuring Texas Troubadour Paul Cauthen

Paso Robles, Calif. – Firestone Walker Brewing Company today released a new short film featuring outlaw country artist Paul Cauthen—the latest in its ongoing ‘Authenticos’ series from 805 Beer.

Rooted in Tyler, Texas and hailed by Rolling Stone as “country music’s wildman preacher,” Cauthen bares his soul in the film: “I like to take in all the beauty I can, and the darkness, and sometimes one will outweigh the other. I just try to be honest, you know, ‘cuz it’s all I’d ever want from anyone else.”

The film follows Cauthen on the club circuit in Texas and catches up with him in personal moments, talking about how making his newest record, Room 41, nearly killed him and how it fundamentally cuts to the bone of who he is: “I’ve always been the kind of artist that can’t write something unless I feel it and I mean it. This record is as real as it gets for me. I am these songs.”

The result is a stirring look at one of the nation’s most potent singer-songwriters and a tribute to the place he calls home: “Texas is one of those places, it’s a self-sufficient beast of a state that’s vast with big-open sky. The cities have good night life, but pretty much anywhere you live, you’re lucky that you’re not too far from the woods.”

The film and ad campaign will support 805 Beer markets including Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona with a focus on digital media and out of home.

“Paul Cauthen does things his own way,” said brewery co-founder David Walker. “We bring a similar mindset to making our beers. It’s a good match.”

The Authenticos film series has helped drive 805 Beer’s ascendance as one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. The series highlights salt-of-the-earth individuals who reflect the culture of 805 Beer––a light, refreshing beer available in 14 states throughout the West.

Authenticos featured in prior films include backcountry snowboarder Gabe Taylor, professional bull rider Stetson Lawrence, outdoorsman Scott Flint and country music artist Nikki Lane.

The 805 Authenticos film featuring Cauthen is live on 805beer.com and on the company’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. The full video and photos of Cauthen’s story can be viewed here.

About Firestone Walker

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is an innovative California beer company with three state-of-the-art brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at805beer.com and FirestoneBeer.com