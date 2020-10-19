Firestone Walker Releases Chocolate Cherry Stout

Paso Robles, Calif. — Firestone Walker has released Chocolate Cherry Stout, an all-new beer brewed with cherries and cocoa nibs for fall season enjoyment.

While Firestone Walker is renowned for its ever-evolving line of seasonal stouts, Chocolate Cherry Stout inaugurates a fresh new twist to the style.

“What sets this beer apart from our past stouts is the inclusion of cherries, which are added during the fermentation process,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It was a no-brainer as a next step for us, because who doesn’t like a dark chocolate and cherry flavor combo?”

Chocolate Cherry Stout is now available in all Firestone Walker markets in six-pack can and draft formats.

“We have a lot of experience in brewing with cocoa nibs as well as making cherry-infused beers at our Barrelworks wild ale cellar—but this is the first time we’ve brought it all together into a single beer,” Brynildson said.

The result is a quintessential seasonal stout offering subtle cherry fruit and chocolate-cocoa flavors with dark-roasted malt complexity and a rich, velvety mouthfeel.

Brynildson added that the creation of Chocolate Cherry Stout was partly inspired by a bit of personal nostalgia.

“I was weaned on Bell’s Cherry Stout back when I was a college student, and I still hold that beer up as the benchmark of this style,” Brynildson said. “Chocolate Cherry Stout draws inspiration from that beer while folding in some California soul.”

# # #

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.