Firestone Walker Named Official Domestic Beer Partner of Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy

PASO ROBLES & VENICE, Calif. – Firestone Walker Brewing Company, one of the nation’s top-acclaimed breweries, announced today that it is the new official domestic beer partner of Major League Soccer’s (MLS) most decorated professional club, LA Galaxy.

The partnership will drive awareness and support for Firestone Walker’s wide range of beers while strengthening its bond to California’s culture and community. Firestone Walker was founded in California in 1996 and remains deeply invested in its home state.

Being the official domestic beer partner gives Firestone Walker the opportunity to connect with both its loyal followers and the passionate fans of LA Galaxy, all while promoting its flagship beers, including 805 Beer, Mind Haze hazy IPA, the newly released Flyjack low-calorie hazy IPA and others from its diverse portfolio.

Additionally, Firestone Walker’s Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice is now an Official Galaxy Bar Partner, creating a place for LA Galaxy fans to gather and watch all games.

“This is a great opportunity to promote our flagship beers to a loyal following of fans who echo the same passions we share for sport, beer making and living life outdoors,” said David Walker, co-founder and CEO of Firestone Walker. “California is our home, and through this partnership we are strengthening our connection to the community over our love of beer and pride for our local sports teams.”

LA Galaxy is an American professional soccer club based in Los Angeles. It is one of MLS’ highest achieving clubs, having won several tournaments including the MLS Cup, the MLS Supporters’ Shield, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup.

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is an innovative California beer company with three state-of-the-art brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at FirestoneBeer.com