Firestone Walker Adds Mosaic IPA to ‘Crafted Thru Hops’ Mixed Pack

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — From Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice, California comes Mosaic—the next limited-edition release in the new Propagator Series, available in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” mixed pack.

The Crafted Thru Hops mixed pack featuring Mosaic is rolling out across California and select markets in the West starting this week.

This new mixed pack—12 x 12-ounce bottles—also includes three other hoppy beers from one of the nation’s foremost IPA brewers: the latest release in the Luponic Distortion IPA revolving hop series; the West Coast IPA legend known as Union Jack; and Easy Jack, the trailblazing 120-calorie session IPA.

Mosaic West Coast IPA: Limited Single-Hop Release

The Mosaic hop is a bold, expressive hop with flavors of white peach and mango and a hint of dankness—the perfect canvas for a West Coast IPA. Brewmaster Matt Brynildson and his team have been working with the Mosaic hop ever since it was an emerging experimental cultivar, and Mosaic was also the first single-hop beer ever brewed at The Propagator. Today, Mosaic is one of the driving forces in the craft IPA movement. “Mosaic has such a big, dominant flavor profile that people just can’t help but enjoy it,” says Sam Tierney, brewing manager at The Propagator. “We are excited to scale it up for this California single-hop release.”

Luponic Distortion: Flavors Through Hops

No fruits. No flavorings. No shortcuts. Just the magic of 100 percent natural hops—this is the Luponic Distortion IPA Series. Each Luponic Distortion release features a new hop blend with a focus on emerging and experimental cultivars—all to showcase the insane range of flavors that can be derived from 100 percent natural hops. The latest edition features explosive fruit flavors of peach, pear drop and dragonfruit.

Union Jack: Loud & Proud

Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack—an icon of the West Coast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud. Union Jack is the IPA that helped blaze the trail for the revolutionary West Coast style. Named for the British Lion who co­founded the brewery, Union Jack is hopped to high hell yet eminently balanced from start to finish. A fad-proof IPA for any hop head.

Easy Jack: Easier Than Ever

Easy Jack is a different breed of IPA, brewed and dry hopped with a globetrotting selection of newer hop varieties from Germany, New Zealand and North America. This is a beer that delivers massive hop aromas, a signature malt balance, and all of the punchy, fruity flavors you want from an IPA at just 120 calories.

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is an innovative California beer company with three state-of-the-art brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at FirestoneBeer.com