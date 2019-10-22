Firestone Walker Adds Double Jack to Merlin’s Mixed Pack

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Firestone Walker’s iconic Double Jack is back for a limited time in the 2019 Merlin’s Mixed Pack, which begins rolling out this week to all Firestone Walker markets.

Named after Brewmaster Matt “Merlin” Brynildson, the Merlin’s Mixed Pack—12 x 12-ounce cans—also includes the latest release of Luponic Distortion; the new iteration of Easy Jack; and the West Coast IPA legend known as Union Jack, now featuring a new look.

Double Jack: Limited Release

Firestone Walker’s dearly departed Double Jack returns with a vengeance in the Merlin’s Mixed Pack. Righteously hoppy yet supremely balanced, Double Jack is the brewery’s signature imperial IPA that still stands strong today. Although Double Jack was retired in 2016, fans continue to ask for it, so Firestone Walker decided to answer the clamor for a limited time.

Union Jack: Loud & Proud

Union Jack is taking a stand: new look, same intensely hopped IPA. This is Firestone Walker’s signature West Coast-style IPA, loaded with four pounds of hops per barrel. It now bears a new package that is loud and proud, just like the beer itself.

Easy Jack: Easier Than Ever

Easy Jack is easier than ever. Starting in 2019, Firestone Walker’s Easy Jack IPA is changing things up by dialing down the ABV to 4% (from 4.5%), offering the same hoppy goodness with even more drinkability at just 120 calories.

Luponic Distortion: Flavors through Hops

No fruits, no flavorings, no shortcuts—just the magic of 100-percent natural hops. This is the mantra of Firestone Walker’s Luponic Distortion IPA Series. While the base beer remains the same, each release features a different hop blend built around new and experimental hops, always aiming to deliver bright tropical flavors that pop on the palate.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a pioneering regional craft brewery founded in 1996 and located on the coast of California. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. For more information: FirestoneBeer.com.