Figueroa Mountain Brewing Debuts Fresh Rebrand, New Hazy IPA

BUELTON, California – For over 11 years, Figueroa Mountain Brewing has crafted world-class beers for drinkers throughout the Central Coast and beyond. Now, they’re kicking off 2022 with a fresh new redesign of their brand, and celebrating with a couple of new beer additions to their portfolio, including the much anticipated Hiker’s High Hazy IPA.

The brand redesign represents an evolution of Figueroa Mountain’s image to better highlight the graphic, art-driven style that has powered the brand and the beer since 2010. The team has once again partnered with the artists at Blindtiger Design to feature the icons of the Central Coast that make it feel like home.

Working with Blindtiger was important for the Fig team, as the two groups have collaborated since Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer started conceiving of the Buellton-based brewery. The father-son duo connected with Creative Director Oceania Eagan and her mother Laura Eagan to craft a visual identity for the brand, which included the hand-drawn art which graces their four taprooms throughout Southern California. Blindtiger’s work has been present on the beer packaging ever since, and with this new iteration the younger of each duo wanted to pay tribute to the history they’ve created with their parents while bringing the brand forward into a new era for Figueroa Mountain.

“It was important for us to show our Fig Fam that although our look has been updated, our values haven’t changed,” says Jaime Dietenhofer, Founder of Figueroa Mountain Brewery, “we’re still evolving, still pushing forward, and still independent.”

The bold new art includes references to local features that will connect drinkers to the region that gave birth to the beer, including the classic fruit crates that made the Central Coast famous 100 years ago, the California poppies that have become emblematic of the state, and the landmarks of Point Conception and Lizard’s Mouth that have helped local hikers build up a thirst for so many years.

And speaking of hikers, the most exciting new addition to the lineup is Hiker’s High Hazy IPA – a bright and tropical IPA that’s as hazy as those foggy mornings at the top of your favorite peak. The new 6.8% beer is now available in 6-packs of 12oz cans throughout the state, as well as at the Fig taprooms in Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Barbara, and Westlake Village. It will join Lizard’s Mouth Imperial IPA, Point Conception California IPA, and the three-time GABF winning Hoppy Poppy IPA into the core lineup of canned styles.

Also being added to the lineup is a new variety pack of Santa Barbara shandies featuring local fruit, stemming from the success of Santa Barbara Citrus. The orange-tangerine shandy will be featured in a 12-pack of 12oz cans with new Watermelon, Mango Lemonade, and Hibiscus Lime flavors that are perfect for those Santa Barbara summers.

With the new branding and the additions to the lineup, the Fig Fam is excited for what 2022 has in store, including expanded distribution throughout LA county and the much anticipated return of the Lagerville festival on April 9th at the Buellton taproom.

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jamie Dietenhofer. Through their passion for craft beer, they’ve sought to share the beauty and the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley with beer lovers throughout the state. Their beer can be found in bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout California, as well as in their taprooms throughout the region.

About Blindtiger Design.

Blindtiger Design is a Seattle-based creative, strategy & marketing agency specializing in the unique needs of the craft beer industry. After more than a decade in the on-premise side of the industry with Taphandles, Oceania Eagan founded Blindtiger in 2013 to further meet the full scope of breweries’ needs. Blindtiger has provided branding, packaging design, strategy, and sales and marketing support for hundreds of breweries.

For More Information:

https://figmtnbrew.com