FIFCO USA Names Former Wine and Spirits Exec as Next CEO

Costa Rica-headquartered FIFCO today named beverage industry veteran Rich Andrews as the next CEO of FIFCO USA.

Andrews will supplant Adrian Lachowski, whose planned exit from the company was announced last week. Lachowski will exit FIFCO on January 15, 2020, to go on a three-month sabbatical.

Andrews, who last served as chief operating officer for New York-based Italian wine importer Banfi Vintners, will lead FIFCO USA’s strategy and business operations.

“With nearly 30 years of global beverage industry experience including 13 years at Bacardi, Rich has the qualifications and leadership skills we need to move FIFCO USA forward,” FIFCO CEO Ramón Mendiola said in a press release. “He brings strong experience in top commercial and operations management positions in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage sectors. These deep credentials will allow Rich to work with his team to lead transformational change in a highly competitive U.S. market.”

Andrews’ first day is slated for January 15.

“We have great people, a strong foundation and committed partners,” Mendiola added in the release. “We’re excited to have Rich’s strong leadership in place to truly unleash our potential in the U.S.”

Andrews served as chief commercial officer for Bacardi’s North American operations from September 2014 to April 2016. He served in a number of leadership roles with the spirits company. He also brings experience from Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

FIFCO USA is the tenth-largest beer company by dollar sales, according to market research firm IRI. FIFCO USA’s off-premise dollars sales are up 3.9%, to more than $347.5 million, year-to-date through December 1 in IRI tracked multi-outlet and convenience stores.

FIFCO’s beer portfolio includes the Labatt, Genesee, Magic Hat, Pyramid and Portland Brewing brands. Other offerings include FMBs and beyond beer products such as Seagram’s, Pura Still, Hemptails and Fun Wine.