FIFCO USA CEO to Exit, Replacement to be Named in January

FIFCO USA CEO Adrian Lachowski will exit the company on January 15, 2020, Costa Rica-headquartered global beverage company FIFCO (Florida Ice and Farm Co.) announced Wednesday.

FIFCO expects to announce Lachowski’s successor in mid-January.

“When I first talked to Adrian about this opportunity, we agreed that the assignment would conclude around the two-year mark,” FIFCO CEO Ramón Mendiola said in a press release. “Adrian has shown deep commitment and strong effort on behalf of FIFCO USA. During his time here he contributed toward building the necessary foundations for the future of the company. I personally want to thank Adrian for his hard work and dedication.”

Following his departure from FIFCO USA, Lachowski will go on a three-month sabbatical. At the conclusion of that leave, FIFCO will assess potential opportunities for Lachowski to rejoin the organization in Latin America.

Lachowski assumed the CEO role at Rochester, New York-headquartered FIFCO USA in February 2018 as part of a two-year assignment. He supplanted Kris Sirchio, who stepped down in January 2018. Lachowski previously served as the general manager of FIFCO’s Central American beer and FMB business.

FIFCO USA is the ninth-largest beer company by dollar sales, according to market research firm IRI. FIFCO USA’s off-premise dollars sales are up 3.7%, to more than $322 million, year-to-date through November 3 in IRI’s multi-outlet and convenience stores.

FIFCO’s beer portfolio includes the Labatt, Genesee, Magic Hat, Pyramid and Portland Brewing brands. Other offerings include FMBs and beyond beer offerings such as Seagram’s, Pura Still, Hemptails and Fun Wine.

