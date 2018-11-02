FIFCO USA Introduces ‘Pura Still’ Spiked Still Water

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Still? Absolutely. Flat? Not a chance. Introducing Pura Still: the first spiked still water that doesn’t need to count on bubbles to keep things interesting. With a splash of coconut water, a hint of natural fruit flavor and zero carbonation, Pura Still is the refreshment consumers have been waiting for. Pura Still launches nationally in December 2018.

PuraStill Blackberry BeautyBottleAt 4.5 percent ABV and only 90 calories, FIFCO USA’s newest innovation is the perfect way for consumers to enjoy themselves without straying from their healthy lifestyles. An 11.2-ounce bottle of Pura Still contains only one gram of cane sugar and two grams of carbohydrates. FIFCO USA’s original spiked still water creates a completely new option for consumers looking for clean labels, natural ingredients and the ultimate refreshment in their drinking occasions.

FIFCO USA is launching Pura Still in order to meet the growing demand for better-for-you options in the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage space.

“People are prioritizing their health and wellness more than ever,” said Jessica Stainsby, brand manager for Pura Still. “Pura Still creates an option for consumers who want to enjoy themselves without worrying about carbonation and bloating, calories or excess sugar. You shouldn’t have to compromise your lifestyle to enjoy a drink, and with Pura Still, you don’t have to.”

Pura Still will be available nationwide in six packs with one of three flavors: Blackberry, Mango and Mandarin Orange.

About Pura Still

Pura Still is spiked still water with zero carbonation, a splash of coconut water and a hint of natural fruit flavor. Pura Still has an ABV of 4.5 percent with only 90 calories, one gram of cane sugar and two grams of carbohydrates. Starting in December of 2018, Pura Still will be available nationally in six-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles with one of three flavors: Blackberry, Mango and Mandarin Orange. Pura Still is a product of FIFCO USA. For more information, visit www.purastillbeverage.com

About FIFCO USA

FIFCO USA, formerly North American Breweries, is one of the largest beer companies in the United States. FIFCO USA brews, packages, imports, markets and sells its branded product portfolio through an independent network of wholesalers throughout the U.S. The portfolio includes: Labatt USA; The Genesee Brewing Company; The Magic Hat Brewing Company; Portland Brewing Company; Pyramid Brewing Company; and Seagram’s Escapes and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked. Additionally, FIFCO USA is the U.S. importer of Imperial from Costa Rica. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, FIFCO USA operates breweries and alehouses across the United States. FIFCO USA also performs contract brewing on behalf of other beverage companies.