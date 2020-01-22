Fieldwork Brewing Company Expands Sacramento Taproom

BERKELEY, Calif. — An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company announces today the expansion of its Midtown Sacramento taproom from 1,400 square feet to 4,900 square feet to accommodate the brewery’s rapid growth within the Sacramento Valley. The renovated taproom introduces an entirely new blueprint with indoor lounge areas and handcrafted wood tables providing a warm environment for beer lovers to enjoy Fieldwork’s highly aromatic and well-balanced beers. The outdoor patio space triples in size. Fieldwork will remain open throughout the redesign that’s set to be completed in early spring 2020.

In spring 2020, the Fieldwork Taproom — Sacramento debuts a new food menu rolling out at select Fieldwork locations, featuring artisanal pizzas as well as delicious appetizers, salads, sweets, brunch options, and a children’s menu. The official menu will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fieldwork expands its Sacramento location following the soon to open seventh Fieldwork locale at Town Center Corte Madera in Marin County. All seven Fieldwork taprooms are within a 200-mile radius of its West Berkeley brewery to ensure only the freshest beer is served to its customers while being conscious of its carbon footprint. In addition to Sacramento and Berkeley, Fieldwork has opened taprooms and European-style beer gardens in Napa (Oxbow Public Market), San Ramon (City Center Bishop Ranch), San Mateo, and Monterey.

Brewing well over 500 unique beers since opening its West Berkeley brewery in February 2015, Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers in constant rotation on the tasting menu. The esteemed brewing team focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of signature IPAs, Double IPAs, lagers, pale ales, sours, stouts, etc. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

“We’re grateful for the support of the Sacramento community over the past three years and have been actively looking for opportunities to expand our presence. When the space adjoining our Sacramento Taproom became available, we jumped on it. The expanded Fieldwork Taproom — Sacramento will offer our guests an enhanced indoor and outdoor experience,” says Barry Braden, co-founder and owner of Fieldwork Brewing Company.

The Fieldwork Taproom — Sacramento is located at 1805 – 1809 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their West Berkeley, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, Monterey, San Ramon, and new Corte Madera taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018, and Inc. magazine ranked Fieldwork at No. 604 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.”

Fieldwork’s downtown Napa location is within the Oxbow Public Market, and the midtown Sacramento taproom is in The Handle District. In summer 2017, Fieldwork opened beer gardens in San Mateo and Monterey, and the Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch opened in November 2018. The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera opens in early 2020. Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in growlers and crowler cans. Special Release cans are available while supplies last at each location.

Fieldwork proudly supports select regional non-profits through the release of benefit beers such as March On Hoppy & Strong, Crayon Box Double IPA, 924 Double IPA, Oakland Pride IPA, Golden Rule Double IPA, and Fetch Pale Ale.

For more information, please visit: fieldworkbrewing.com.