Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Summer Kickback

PRINCETON, Calif. – Farmers Brewing Co. announces the release of Summer Kickback, an unfiltered lemon lager that will be available at select locations in Northern California. Part of the farm-to-glass brewery’s seasonal series, Summer Kickback will be available on draught and six packs of 12 oz. cans on June 1.

This unfiltered lemon lager is brewed to be crisp, refreshing and easy drinking–ideal for the hot weather in the northstate. The subtle addition of lemon zest brings a pleasant citrus flavor to the smooth finish. At only 5% ABV and 14 IBU’s, Summer Kickback embodies Farmers Brewing Company’s style of light, easy drinking brews.

“We have been waiting patiently to finally make this beer again,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “It is definitely a local and brewery favorite.”

Summer Kickback was previously available last year on draught only. After receiving great feedback from customers, it was natural that Summer Kickback would be released in cans this year.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/

