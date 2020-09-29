Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Fall Harvest Oktoberfest

PRINCETON, Calif.– Fall Harvest, named after the busiest time of the year for farmers, will be released by Farmers Brewing Co. on Oct. 1. Fall Harvest is an Oktoberfest with an American twist to the traditional German-style beer and will be available in six-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft in Northern California where Farmers Brewing is currently sold.

Brewed with estate grown wheat and toasted rice from the family farm, Fall Harvest is unlike most Oktoberfests. While this beer is rich in malt flavor, the subtle sweet aromas of caramel and freshly baked goods signify the arrival of fall.

At 5.7% ABV and 23 IBU’s, Fall Harvest is light, easy to drink and embodies the Farmers Brewing Co. style. Fall Harvest is the first seasonal variety to be canned at FBCO.

“We have been waiting a long time to finally brew this beer on our new system and couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Bill Weller, founder of FBCO.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, lower alcohol, sessionable, and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.farmersbrewing.com