Eppig Brewing Announces A New Satellite Tasting Room In The Village of La Jolla

SAN DIEGO, California – Eppig Brewing is adding a tasting room in the Village of La Jolla, targeting an opening date by the end of the summer season. Located at 1273 Prospect Street, the 1,300 square foot tasting room takes the space of a former art gallery, and will feature an intimate patio area from which imbibers can people-watch and glimpse the Pacific Ocean. It will be the only local craft beer drinking establishment in the neighborhood since Karl Strauss closed its brewpub location in early 2021.

Offering diverse styles of award-winning beer coming out of their North County production facility, Eppig Vista Brewery & Bierhalle, this will be the swiftly-growing brewery’s 3rd location to satiate local drinkers’ craving for traditional German-inspired lagers, fresh-fruited sours, and clear, refreshing IPA’s.

During 2020-21 Eppig Brewing was able to operate a successful, short-term tasting room in North Park during a gap between tenants at the former Waypoint Public location.

“The success of our North Park pop-up proved that new locations were not only viable, but necessary to get more of our award-winning beers in the hands and mouths of our fans across the county,” said Eppig co-founder Todd Warshaw. “We’ve been eyeing multiple options for a more permanent outpost ever since, and this was an obvious choice in terms of prime location as well as working with a property owner eager to have us join the neighborhood.”

ABC licensing paperwork is currently in progress and Eppig has set an aggressive goal to be serving by Labor Day. Over the next 6 months, Warshaw and his team will pursue permits for significant renovations.

“We expect to close for a couple months to extensively renovate and re-imagine the space in early spring 2023. The plan is to add cold storage with an integrated tap system, an open storefront to take advantage of the ocean breezes, expanded outdoor seating, and more signature Eppig Brewing touches” said Warshaw.

The new location will be in great company in La Jolla Village, within walking distance of a collection of San Diego’s most iconic restaurants, such as legendary George’s At The Cove, Eddie V’s and Duke’s. The new tasting room will aim to be the perfect all-day location for local diners, shoppers, and tourists to enjoy Eppig Brewing’s traditional as well as innovative beers between the other activities that draw so many to the Village of La Jolla.

ABOUT EPPIG

Eppig Brewing is an independent, family-owned and operated San Diego brewery based in Vista, CA, with a satellite tasting room in Point Loma, CA and one coming soon in La Jolla, CA. Founded in 2016 and rooted in a rich Bavarian family history of brewing lagers and traditional styles, they quickly moved up the ranks in the highly competitive craft-centric market of San Diego.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6bqkr7iavp9pqr4/AAChwd3QyKF3fPAi15k9cWTga?dl=0