Ecliptic Brewing to Celebrate Sixth Anniversary with Hazy Plum IPA Release

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon beer icon John Harris’ Ecliptic Brewing is about to complete its sixth orbit around the sun. To celebrate, the company is hosting a free party at the brewery on October 19, with donations accepted to benefit the Jeremy Wilson Foundation. Additionally, Ecliptic will release its Sixth Orbit: Hazy Plum IPA at the party.

Says Ecliptic Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “I can’t believe it’s time to celebrate another anniversary! We are so excited to host Jeremy Wilson at the party and support his foundation again.” In regards to the latest beer in Ecliptic’s lineup, Hazy Plum IPA, Harris says he’d been experimenting with different fruits back in February and loved the contribution of plums to the ever-popular hazy IPA style. “Plums are a stone fruit, so they add a nice, subtle flavor, and we chose hops that will meld well with them, like Amarillo, Citra and Sabro.” The first keg of Hazy Plum IPA will be tapped at the party, and to-go bottles will be available for purchase.

Ecliptic’s Sixth Orbit Anniversary Party will feature multiple live band performances beginning at 6pm, with the Eyelids headlining. Harris will be leading brewery tours throughout the day, and Ecliptic’s chefs are offering free tastes in the restaurant and special rare beers from the company’s archives. Additionally, Ecliptic will be matching any donations to the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

About Ecliptic Brewing’s Sixth Orbit Anniversary Party

When: October 19, 2019: 11AM-10PM. Music begins at 6PM. Tours offered on the hour from 12PM-4PM.

Where: Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N. Cook Street

What: A birthday party for Ecliptic Brewing, celebrating six years of business, with live outdoor music, rare beer tappings, tours with John Harris, and free food tastings.

Cost: FREE, with donations accepted at the door to benefit The Jeremy Wilson Foundation. Ecliptic will also be matching these donations!

Band lineup:

Jeremy Wilson: 6-6:30PM

Little Sue featuring Paul Brainard & Dave Lipkind: 6:45-7:30PM

Braille Stars: 7:45-8:30PM

Eyelids: 8:45-10PM

For up to date details on the event, visit the Facebook page.

About Sixth Orbit: Hazy Plum IPA

Ecliptic Brewing’s sixth orbit around the sun is October 20th. We brew a different beer each year to celebrate. Sixth Orbit uses real plums along with Amarillo, Chinook, Columbus, Citra, Sabro, BRU-1 and Brewers Gold hops.

ABV 8.5%

IBU 60

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).