Ecliptic Brewing and Breakside Brewery Collaborate on Nectarine Sour Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is keeping their next Cosmic Collaboration beer close to home, as they’ve paired with Portland’s Breakside Brewery to create a Nectarine Sour Ale.

In celebration of Ecliptic’s fifth anniversary, the company is releasing a “5 Years/5 Beers” series, and the collaboration beer with Breakside is third in the launch. Ecliptic Brewing owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, worked with Breakside’s Brewmaster, Ben Edmunds, to create the recipe, and the result is a thirst-quenching beer that will help kick off the summer season. The ale is brewed with pale and Munich malts, wheat and oats, but what provides its unique, fruity flavor is both pureed and fresh nectarines. A touch of coriander and Ecliptic’s house lactobacillus strain add to the classic sour ale flavor profile.

Says Harris, “Ben and I are really stoked to do our first collab. We jumped right on the sour style, and Ben suggested Nectarines. It’s great to have such awesome friends in the craft beer industry”.

A Cosmic Beer Dinner with Harris and Edmunds for the release of the Nectarine Sour Ale is planned at Ecliptic’s Restaurant on June 19 at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy three courses, plus appetizers, from Ecliptic Brewing Chef Michael Molitor, along with sour beer pairings from each of the breweries and signed bottles of the collaboration to take home. Tickets are available to purchase for $50. The Nectarine Sour Ale will also be released in both draft and 500ml bottles throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

About Ecliptic’s Cosmic Collaboration Nectarine Sour Ale

In celebration of Ecliptic Brewing’s fifth year of passage through this awesome star system we call home, they are teaming up with five esteemed breweries to brew five beers of cosmic significance. Space can feel a bit lonely, so here’s to making the journey with friends! Brewed with Breakside Brewmaster Ben Edmunds.

ABV 8.2%

IBU 10

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).