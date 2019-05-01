Dunkin’ and Southern Peak Brewery Collaborate on Espresso-Flavored Kombucha

APEX, N.C. — In a unique and limited-time collaboration, Dunkin’ and Southern Peak Brewery partnered to create an espresso-flavored kombucha. Dunkin’ Espresso Kombucha is the first-ever and only kombucha in the country to include Dunkin’ espresso beans which were cold-brewed in-house at Southern Peak. This full-bodied, fermented tea features rich, roasted espresso flavors beautifully melded with tart, slightly sweet effervescent kombucha. The bittersweet and smooth finish will leave you wanting more of this remarkable brew. Beginning on April 27, Southern Peak will sell the 10-ounce brew exclusively at their tap room, with $3 per drink benefiting Western Wake Crisis Ministry. Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation will match the amount raised.

“With the recent launch of Dunkin’s brand-new handcrafted espresso experience, we knew that the recipe’s stronger and more robust flavor profile was the perfect match for kombucha, a growing favorite beverage among consumers,” states Melissa Goulette, Integrated Marketing Manager of Dunkin’. “To give it a local flare, we partnered with a craft-focused brewery who specializes in kombucha. Similar to Dunkin’, their mission is to serve as a focal point in the community where neighbors, friends, and colleagues can gather and socialize.”

Western Wake Crisis Ministry is an ideal charity partner because of the shared mission of Dunkin’s foundation, The Joy in Childhood Foundation, which strives to provide the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids in local communities.

“We’re excited to partner with a company like Dunkin’, who has a renewed focus on the true craft of coffee and espresso,” says Sarah Michalski, Southern Peak Brewery In-House Kombucha Specialist. “And we love that it’s for such a good cause. Giving back to our local community is a core mission of our brewery, so that makes this collaboration even more special.”

The kombucha may be found at Southern Peaks’ tap room at 950 Windy Rd., #100, Apex, NC 27502. They will be celebrating with a public release party on Saturday, April 27 beginning at noon. Use #DunkinKombuchaRDU on social media to show how you’re enjoying the best of two worlds – craft espresso and kombucha.

