DuClaw Drops Tropical Cloud Mango Hopped Sour

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Despite dropping temperatures, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company is offering a blissful taste of the tropics with its latest release, ‘Cloud Mango,’ a subtly sweet hopped sour with notes of mango and coconut, balanced by hints of vanilla and oak.

The label art features a dreamy hot air balloon, and includes a QR code linking to a Spotify playlist built by the DuClaw team with relaxing, laid-back tunes.

“As we move into cooler seasons, we wanted to offer customers something refreshing,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “The rich mango purée does the trick, as it builds tropical tartness while the coconut flakes and ground vanilla beans add a nice, even warmth and lingering sweetness.”

Cloud Mango is a golden, medium-bodied 7.1% ABV hopped sour, and is now available in 12oz cans and on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 24 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

