DuClaw and Craft x EDU Launch ‘Hopportunity Awaits’ Hazy IPA and Scholarship Grant

Baltimore, Maryland – With more than 8.8K craft breweries operating in the U.S., the industry is bustling with job opportunities. But between a well-documented lack of diversity, and low awareness of the variety of roles available, DuClaw Brewing Company recognized that craft beer is not always seen as an accessible career choice.

Hoping to shift this narrative, highlight positive stories, and show clear opportunities across every role, the team is using its latest hazy IPA, Hopportunity Awaits, to feature 10 unique stories from industry professionals with various skill sets spanning chemistry, biology, illustration, journalism, and more, who took nontraditional pathways into craft beer.

DuClaw has been working alongside Craft x EDU for guidance on its approach to this project, and their decision to commit a portion of proceeds to create an educational grant through the nonprofit organization that champions inclusion, equity and justice within the craft brewing community. This grant will benefit scholarships for talent looking to break into craft beer, or emerging industry professionals looking to expand their knowledge.

“We are delighted that DuClaw is joining the ranks of opportunity-makers in the craft brewing community,” says J Jackson-Beckham, Craft x EDU founder and executive director.

“The craft brewing community, unlike many other industries, doesn’t have clearly defined pathways to entry and advancement. Those paths are often unique and unexpected. Our goal is to identify and enable paths that have been blazed by individuals like those being highlighted in this project, and to create new pathways that lead to more inclusive and equitable industry,” continued Jackson-Beckham.

The label art on each can displays one of 10 brief personal stories, and QR code that directs to the Hopportunity Awaits blog site, which dives into the longer version of each individual’s career story, revealing challenges and breakthroughs. The interviews also provide “Tap Takeaways” callouts, which offer key resources for those looking to join the industry and create more equitable spaces.

“Having been in this industry for a few years, it’s been a joy to see this project come to life, knowing each story may inspire someone to see craft beer as more than a drink,” said Rachel Bradley, Marketing Manager for DuClaw Brewing. “On a personal note, I’ve been grateful to apply my marketing and creative background to elevate craft beer, which has become a powerful way to connect with communities. We are so thankful for our participants, who were eager to share their stories, share critical issues, and remind us why this industry can be so impactful.”

Hopportunity Awaits is a light-to-medium bodied IPA, featuring juicy hop qualities with notes of pineapple, lemony citrus, tropical fruit, and pine. The brew offers a 7.6% ABV and is now available in 16oz cans and on draft at select locations throughout DuClaw’s footprint of 24 states and DC.

For a preview of each Hopportunity Awaits interview, explore below, and in the blog.

Kenny Gould, notable writer and founder of Hop Culture Magazine.

Barb Baker, Siren of Stout, brilliant beer coach, and TV personality.

Leanne O’Neill, notorious Sip & Saunter beer blogger with a passion for pints.

Hannah Ferguson, Ohio’s first Black female professional brewer and owner of DOPE Cider House and Winery.

Aadam Soorma, an award-winning beer columnist turned head of marketing who’s proud to pour in Pittsburgh.

Em Sauter, cartoonist and founder of Pints and Panels, craft beer education with a whimsical twist

Stephanie Grant, savvy storyteller focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Ryan Cervantes, a skilled packaging manager on the Oregon coast. His motto? Never lose faith in the hustle.

Emily Wang, laboratory overlord and founder of Fermly, a TTB certified craft beer lab in Denver, CO.

Rachel Breite, a fisheries biologist who turned her love for beer into a new career as a brewer.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 24 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program.

About Craft x EDU

Craft x EDU (pronounced “craft by E-D-U”) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to champion inclusion, equity, and justice in the craft brewing community through education and professional development. Craft x EDU envisions a craft brewing community that reflects the vibrancy and diversity of American communities. We bring together aspiring and established craft beer professionals, craft breweries and members of allied trades, educational and vocational institutions, and enthusiastic craft beer drinkers who want to shape what it means to belong in the craft brewing community while making positive social change for disadvantaged and marginalized communities and individuals in the craft brewing industry and beyond.

For More Information:

