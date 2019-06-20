Duck Foot Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Southern California

SAN DIEGO — Karl Strauss Distributing is proud to welcome Duck Foot Brewing Company into their family of brands. Duck Foot will now be available at more retailers, bars and restaurants in Southern California through the distribution arm of Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

“We’re teaming up with a brand that has been in the industry, knows the business really well, and has such an amazing reputation. We feel blessed to be partnering with Karl, and to be working with such an awesome team that Karl has created. We’re really excited to go forward and see what we can do together!” said Matt DelVecchio, Head Quack (CEO & Sales Manager), Duck Foot Brewing Company.

Both breweries are thrilled to introduce more fans to Duck Foot’s beers. Since opening their doors in 2015, the Miramar-based brewery has become highly regarded for their quality ales, brand approachability and fun irreverence. In conjunction with Duck Foot’s stellar branding are award-winning beers to boot. What’s more, they remain the only brewery in San Diego to produce 100% gluten reduced beers, which are tested by a third party lab to be at Celiac safe levels.

“Having a brand that is this iconic, this cool, and that we can scale across Southern California is something that is really important to us. We want to take the distribution model back to what made craft beer distributing interesting and fun, and that is: educating people, showing them there’s a better way, and teaching them about unique beers they may not have tried yet,” said Chad Heath, senior director of sales and logistics & VP of marketing, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739.