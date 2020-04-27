Dry Dock Brewing Company to Refresh Logo, Packaging

AURORA, Colo. – Dry Dock Brewing Company, Aurora’s first craft brewery, is releasing a refresh of its company logo and packaging. This refresh is set to launch in early May, with some sneak peeks of the first wave of updated cans and cartons reaching grocery and liquor stores later this month.

Established in 2005, Dry Dock Brewing Company has featured an iconic nautical theme since its inception. The updated branding will remain true to the brewery’s original inspiration but will feature new colors and a more modern and streamlined appearance. Each canned beer will display new signature art, which will be reflected in cardboard cartons as well. The updated branding also extends to brewery merchandise and subtle updates in both taprooms. Dry Dock worked with Blindtiger Design in Seattle, WA in the development of its new look as well as for its hard seltzer line called Mysters Hard Seltzer.

On the rebrand, co-owner Michelle Reding said, “Our old branding is iconic, but we felt it was time to update and give our brewery a sleeker and more modern look. After a year of working closely on this project, we couldn’t be happier with the end result.”

Dry Dock’s Booty Box will also have a new fresh look and will still include a Pirate’s Pick which is an exclusive and rotating style of beer that is only available in the Booty Box. In addition to the Pirate’s Pick, beer drinkers can look forward to seeing a different variety of Dry Dock’s flagships on a seasonal basis. Dry Dock partners with nonprofit organizations through its Gives Program, and a portion of the proceeds from Booty Box sales over the course of the year directly benefit the partners. More information about this Gives Program can be found at drydockgives.com.

To-go beer and Mysters Hard Seltzer sales are available for purchase at South Dock and at grocery and liquor stores throughout Colorado.

About Dry Dock Brewing Co.

Established in 2005, Dry Dock Brewing Company was the first brewery in Aurora, Colorado and is now proud to be one of Colorado’s top producing breweries. With 25 GABF medals and 8 World Beer Cup awards, Dry Dock Brewing Company serves its beers and hard seltzers in its two Aurora tasting rooms. Visit the brewery online, follow on Facebook, on Instagram and Twitter.