Dragon’s Milk Announces Packaging Refresh, New Beers, RTS Cocktail

HOLLAND, Mich.— Dragon’s Milk announced a full flight of upgrades to its bourbon barrel-based brand family of beer and high-proof bourbon, including new packaging and new products.

First, fans of the #1 selling American-made stout will notice a completely new look on the shelves. The signature black-and-white packaging, along with the iconic dragon, have evolved to better showcase the attributes that consumers have come to expect from the Dragon’s Milk brand family; namely: bourbon barrel-aging and potent ABV in a 4-pack bottle format.

“We’re committed to providing a premium beer experience to our fans, and our new packaging more accurately reflects that goal. The new 4-pack carriers maximize visibility and readability on shelf, and create a beautiful billboard of brands when placed side-by-side. Increasing the height of the carriers is also better for the beer, protecting it from harmful light exposure. The dragon has never looked better and is truly ready to fly!” said Dominic Bergquist, Brand Manager for the Dragon’s Milk portfolio.

Coinciding with the launch of new packaging is the release of two new beers into the Dragon’s Milk brand family: Crimson Keep and Tales of Gold. Crimson Keep is a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Ale, and Tales of Gold is a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Golden Ale with Milk Sugar. Both brews tout superior drinkability at a potent 11% ABV, in-line with the signature stout. These new brands expand the Dragon’s Milk family into familiar style groups ripe for innovation. Both beers will see distribution across the brand’s footprint beginning in March.

Rounding out beer updates is the annual release of the highly touted Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. Aged for one year in bourbon barrels, Triple Mash clocks in at 17% ABV. Also featuring exciting new packaging, this beer will release in New Holland Brewing Co.’s Holland and Grand Rapids, MI brewpubs on Saturday March 18, and will receive limited distribution in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin shortly after.

Finally, the Dragon’s Milk bourbon portfolio continues to grow. Following on the success of the first stouted-bourbon, Beer Barrel Bourbon, Dragon’s Milk Ready-to-Serve Old Fashioned cocktail will premiere in a 375ml bottle. The Old Fashioned is made with Beer Barrel Bourbon, house-made bitters, orange peel oil, and their signature Simple Syrup which is crafted by reducing down the flagship Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout into a syrup and adding sugar. The syrup adds an incredibly unique and delicious savory and sweet quality to the cocktail. The Old Fashioned will be available in late April and will be sold throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Kentucky in Meijer stores and local retailers.

About Dragon’s Milk

Throughout the ages, Dragon’s Milk has been a term used to describe potent ales and elixirs worthy of a celebration, a reward at the end of the journey. New Holland Brewing Co. is proud to continue that tradition today with the Dragon’s Milk family of brands. What began as a single barrel of beer in 2001 has now become a full portfolio of legendary beverages, led by Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout, the #1 selling American-made stout.

For More Information:

https://dragonsmilk.com/