Dorchester Brewing Company and Yakima Chief Hops Release New England IPA Beer Collab

BOSTON — Yakima Chief Hops, the industry leader in hop quality, and Dorchester Brewing Company have just released a new collaboration beer.

Terra Nova, a New England IPA features and highlights the newest, freshest, and tastiest in Southern Hemisphere hops, through a collab with Yakima Chief and their partnership with growers at New Zealand Hops, Ltd. Terra Nova is hopped with Nectaron (R), Rakau (TM), and Motueka (TM), giving it huge aroma and tasting notes of peach, fresh-squeezed OJ, and ripe tropical fruits. It was also fermented with a thiolized yeast, to help bring out and emphasize the unique Southern Hemisphere hop notes. 7.5%ABV

You can find Terra Nova on draft and in 4-packs to go from the taproom starting TODAY, and it will hit shelves near you through @crftcollective early next week.

About Dorchester Brewery

Dorchester Brewing Company is a partner brewing facility with a public Tap Room serving partner and in-house brews, cider and wine on tap in Boston, MA. DBco was created by a team of Boston professionals in 2016, to meet production demands for the local craft beer industry while supporting the economic development of Dorchester. In 2020, they expanded the Tap Room space to include a Hopservatory (a 4 season Rooftop Greenhouse), a Game Room, Restaurant and More, while continuing to help other brewing partners to increase their beer

production. https://www.dorchesterbrewing.com

For More Information:

https://www.dorchesterbrewing.com/our-tap-room/