Dogfish Head to Release More Than 160 Different Offerings in 2020

MILTON, Del. – Since the day its doors opened nearly 25 years ago,Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has prided itself on creating innovative, well-differentiated beers and spirits. In 2020, it is doubling down on its off-beat approach to liquid artistry with plans to release more than 160 unique products. From the brewery’s lineup of regional and national beers and scratch-made distilled spirits, to the ever-expanding list of exclusive libations available only at its coastal Delaware properties,Dogfish drinkers both near and far can eagerly anticipate the New Year to be chock full of off-centered goodness.

“The announcement of our yearly lineup of releases is always one of my favorite moments of the year, especially since it includes so many creative and still-to-be invented offerings,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “While our calendar of nationally-distributed brands is ready to roll, many of our regional and local releases remain in ideation. This allows our talented brewers and distillers, and me, the flexibility to quickly consider whims, hunches, artistic trends and the following of our collective muse to inform our creative journey.”

Curious, off-centered people can visitwww.dogfish.com for information about allDogfish Head’s upcoming releases. Locally, folks can expect a variety of limited-edition, 750ml bottles from the brewery’sR&DFH Series for purchase at its production facility in Milton, Delaware, as well as an abundance of draft-only beers for enjoyment at the brewery’s MiltonTasting Room & Kitchen and Rehoboth Beach Brewpub. Additionally, throughout the Mid-Atlantic, the brewery will distribute a selection of small-batch, 375ml bottles from its ‘Wooden … it be nice!’ wild beer program. Last, but far from least, beer lovers from coast to coast will see the following products on both taps and shelves.

Year-round offerings:

Slightly Mighty (4.0% ABV) – a lo-cal IPA with all the flavor and tropical aromas of a world class IPA, but only 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz serving

60 Minute IPA(6.0% ABV) – a continually hopped, East Coast IPA brewed with a slew of Northwest hops for a powerful, but balanced citrusy hop character

SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV) – a super-refreshing session sour mashup of a Kolsch, Gose and Berlinerweiss brewed with lime peel, black limes and sea salt

90 Minute Imperial IPA (9.0% ABV) – an imperial IPA chock full of heavy aromas of pine resin and citrus, and flavors of brandied fruit cake, orange marmalade and toffee

SuperEIGHT (5.3% ABV) – a full-flavored sour brewed with a bevy of heroic ingredients, including prickly pear, mango, boysenberry, blackberry, raspberry, elderberry, kiwi, red quinoa and Hawaiian sea salt

Liquid Truth Serum (7.0% ABV) – an unfiltered IPA brewed with whole leaf, liquefied, pelletized and powered hops for citrusy, tropical notes and a juicy, hoppy flavor

Midas Touch (9.0% ABV) – a beer/wine/mead hybrid brewed with saffron for a sweet, yet dry, recreation of an ancient liquid found in King Midas’ tomb

Palo Santo Marron (12.0% ABV) – an unfiltered, unfettered, unprecedented brown ale aged on Palo Santo wood

American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA (7.0%) ABV – a newly-released collaboration with theGrateful Dead that is brewed with spelt, an ancient heirloom grain that contributes earthy notes and a natural haze, and dosed with a special yeast strain designed to liberate hop aromatics

To celebrate the creation and release ofAmerican Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA, David Lemieux, archivist and legacy manager for theGrateful Dead, will host a beer dinner at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth on Friday, February 28. For details and information regarding ticket sales, emailinfo@dogfish.com.

Off-Centered Art Series beers:

ForDogfish Head’s 2019-2020 Off-Centered Art Series, the brewery partnered with world-renowned artist and illustrator Dan Stiles to develop innovative, new label artwork for four of its offbeat brews.75 Minute IPA, the first beer in the 2019-2020 lineup, was released in October 2019. The remaining beers in the 2019-2020Off-Centered Art Series – The Perfect Disguise, Sun-Day-Feels andPunkin Ale – will drop throughout 2020.

The Perfect Disguise(8.0% ABV) – an American, double dry-hopped IPA disguised as a Kolsch

Sun-Day-Feels (6.5% ABV) – a new, brunch-inspired, beer-mosa sour brewed with pureed peaches, wine grapes and a medley of citrus fruit

Punkin Ale (7.0% ABV) – a full-bodied brown ale brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon

Campfire Amplifier (7.5% ABV) – a new, s-mores-centric milk stout brewed with marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate and a touch of smoked malt

Campfire Amplifier will be the first beer released from the brewery’s 2020-2021Off-Centered Art Series next fall. Collaborating artist TBD.

Other occasional releases:

Vibrant P’Ocean (4.7% ABV) – a new, blended sour brewed in collaboration withRodenbach Brewery that boasts tart, dry flavors of jammy berries and floral lemon

120 Minute IPA (15-20% ABV) – an imperial IPA continually hopped throughout the boil, then intensely dry hopped with a blend of citrusy and piney Pacific Northwest hops

Costumes & Karaoke (8.0% ABV) – a new, complex oat cream ale brewed with turmeric, ginger, yellow cardamom, cinnamon and smoked star anise, and aged on Madagascar vanilla beans

