Dogfish Head Releases Campfire Amplifier S’mores-Centric Milk Stout

MILTON, Del. – Break out those s’mores fixin’s … everyone’s favorite fireside treat is about to get a liquid companion! Dogfish Head Craft Brewery introduces Campfire Amplifier, a 6.5% ABV milk stout brewed with real marshmallows, graham crackers, coca nibs, cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla beans and a pinch of smoked malt. Inspired by fall nights around the campfire, this chilly-weather-warmer boasts delectable aromas of chocolate, vanilla, graham cracker, light roast and subtle smoke. Rich with memory-inducing notes of milk chocolate, vanilla and of course, s’mores, Campfire Amplifier is NOW available on taps and shelves nationwide.

“We started testing the idea and recipe for a s’mores-centric stout at our MiltonTasting Room & Kitchen sometime last year,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “In fact, I specifically remember our Brewmaster, Mark, roasting countless marshmallows over the open flame of ourKitchen’s outdoor, wood-fired grill to use during our first brewday. The resulting beer was a big hit among both our co-workers and guests. Afterall, there’s really nothing better than a gooey s’mores sandwich … except maybe a s’mores beer!”

Campfire Amplifier is not only the newest addition toDogfish Head’s portfolio of offbeat ales, but it offers a sneak peek at the collaborating artist for the brewery’s 2021Off-Centered Art Series. An annual collection of limited-edition beers that personify the creative expression at the intersection of art and ales,Dogfish Head’s 2021 Off-Centered Art Series lineup will feature label artwork by Ryan Besch. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, Besch has been designing posters and vinyl art for more than 20 years, and has worked with a wealth of well-known groups, including Phish, The Black Keys, O.A.R. and many more.

“It may have been his awesome gig posters that first caught our eye, but after seeing his visual interpretation of Campfire Amplifier, it’s safe to say that Ryan’s comics-like, collage-centric design aesthetic is a perfect match forDogfish Head’s unique and eccentric beers,” said Calagione. “The intricate details within his artwork forCampfire Amplifier have me beyond excited to see what he comes up with for the rest ofArt Series lineup.”

Campfire Amplifier’s illustration-based artwork features a colorful group of misfit characters congregating around a campfire. A figure with a marshmallow head, whose melting face suggests he is hanging out a little too close to the flames, plays campfire songs on a ukulele. As a group of only three, the characters quickly realize there is no need to amplify their tunes. So, they throw their Dogfish Head-branded speaker into the fire and watch it burn as a full moon looms in the star-studded sky above.

For more information about Dogfish Head’s 2021 Off-Centered Art Series or to track down a case of Campfire Amplifier, please visit www.dogfish.com.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Awardfor 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ co-worker brand based in Delaware, with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, theDogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head supports theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned, and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, andInstagram: @dogfishhead.