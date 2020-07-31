Dogfish Head Releases Black Is Beautiful Collaboration Brew

Rehoboth, Del. – Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub proudly joins the more than 1,000 breweries worldwide participating in the Black Is Beautiful Initiative and collaboration brew, a collective effort to raise awareness of systemic racial injustice. Releasing this Saturday, August 1, Dogfish Head’s iteration of Black Is Beautiful features aromatic caramel malt, kiln coffee malt, chocolate malt, black malt, roasted barley and organic dark brown sugar to create a deeply complex Imperial Stout with a range of intricate flavors and aromas. Priced at $22 per 4pk/16oz cans, this 10% ABV tipple will be available for curbside pick-up from Dogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium, with 100% of proceeds benefiting theSouthern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice.

“We got involved with the Black Is Beautiful Initiative because we proudly stand with our Black co-workers, customers and community members,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head founder and brewer. “We acknowledge the crucial work necessary to fight racial injustice, and we are committed to being part of the solution. We don’t have the answers, but we will not be complicit through silence, and participating in theBlack Is Beautiful collaboration brew is one small way we can lend our voices to help foster change.”

Developed by Weathered Souls Brewing Company, the Black Is Beautiful Initiative urges brewers around the globe to develop their own versions ofWeathered Souls’ 10% ABV Imperial Stout, Black Is Beautiful. While each participating brewery is encouraged to put its own unique twist on the beer’s originally formulated recipe, there are a couple of stipulations everyBlack Is Beautiful brew must meet – the beer must maintain the style and ABV set forth in the original recipe; the beer’s ingredients should showcase the many different shades of black and brown within humanity; and 100% of the proceeds from sales of the beer must be donated to a local foundation supporting racial equality and reform.

“Building our off-centered version of theBlack Is Beautiful recipe and brewing this powerful beer alongside my awesome co-workers was an amazing and emotional experience. I’m beyond excited to hear what folks think,” said Bryan Selders, Dogfish Head brewing ambassador. “I’ll also share that Black Is Beautiful is just the first of the many limited-edition can collaborations we’re releasing this month. With our August beer releases, we’ll be embracing and promoting diversity of all kinds – thought, race, gender – to help emphasize that the craft brewing community is an accepting and inclusive space for all.”

Additional 4pk/16oz can releases are scheduled for August 8, August 22, and August 29. Keep an eye on Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats’ Facebook page for updates. For more information aboutDogfish Head’s off-centered ales, please visit www.dogfish.com. To learn more about the Black Is Beautiful Initiative, check out blackisbeautiful.beer.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.