Dogfish Head Launches Two New Canned Cocktails

MILTON, Delaware – Pulling inspiration from its seaside home,Dogfish Head Distilling Co. proudly introduces two NEW culinary-crafted Canned Cocktails to its existing lineup of ready-to-drink offerings, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush (7% ABV) and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush (7% ABV). Citrus-forward and totally CRUSH-able, each was thoughtfully constructed with real culinary ingredients and two full-proof shots ofDogfish Head Distilling Co. spirits for a consistently, high-quality drinking experience that tastes as though it was poured directly from a bartender’s shaker tin. BothBlood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush are available NOW, from coast-to-coast, in 4pk/355ml slim cans.

“Inspired by the sun, surf and beaches ofDogfish Head’s seaside home, these new Canned Cocktail recipes are our off-centered take on the area’s most popular – and most refreshing – cocktail, ‘The Crush,’ which is a simply-made combination of spirits and freshly-pressed juice obtained by ‘crush’-ing the fruit with a hand-powered press,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Like the original, ourBlood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush combine thoughtfully crafted spirits with real fruit juices, but we make the magic happen without the equipment or the hassle, allowing you to enjoy this favorite straight from the fridge OR toss it into a cooler and take it along on your next off-centered adventure.”

With the introduction ofBlood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush, Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s portfolio of culinary-crafted Canned Cocktails now includes five uniquely tasty libations. The breadth of the brand’s Canned Cocktail lineup not only provides drinkers an array of imbibing options, but gives it more opportunity to gain share in the spirits-based, ready-to-drink segment, which has grown +128% in 2021 YTD.*

Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush : Light, refreshing and bursting with juicy flavor, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush begins with Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with real blood oranges and mangos and blends it with “crushed” orange and mango juices, and a hint of citrus.

Lemon & Lime Gin Crush : A real palate-cleansing refresher,Lemon & Lime Gin Crush is built upon Dogfish Head Distilling Co.'s bright and citrusy gin blended with freshly "crushed" lemon and lime juices, and a touch of basil for a deliciously citrusy and herbaceous sipper that will leave the drinker wanting more.

: A real palate-cleansing refresher,Lemon & Lime Gin Crush is built upon Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s bright and citrusy gin blended with freshly “crushed” lemon and lime juices, and a touch of basil for a deliciously citrusy and herbaceous sipper that will leave the drinker wanting more. Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7%ABV): Packing the well-balanced tartness of fresh-squeezed lemon combined with a sweet berry taste,Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade features Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with honeyberries, macerated with strawberries and blended with a house-made lemonade.

Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda (7% ABV):Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda showcases Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with blueberries, macerated with lightly sweetened balsamic and red wine vinegar, and blended with soda water. The resulting deep, burgundy-colored libation is subtly sweet from the blueberries, with a slightly sour and complex fruity character from the vinegar.*2020 L.A. Spirits Awards "Best-In-Show" winner in the ready-to-drink category.*

(7% ABV):Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda showcases Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with blueberries, macerated with lightly sweetened balsamic and red wine vinegar, and blended with soda water. The resulting deep, burgundy-colored libation is subtly sweet from the blueberries, with a slightly sour and complex fruity character from the vinegar.*2020 L.A. Spirits Awards “Best-In-Show” winner in the ready-to-drink category.* Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour (7% ABV):Cherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour takes Dogfish Head Distilling Co. whiskey distilled with tart cherries and highly-fragrant, citrusy bergamot oranges, and blends it with a house-made sour mix to create a complex concoction chock full of oak and vanilla whiskey flavors balanced by notes of citrus and dark cherries with a touch of honey, lemon and bergamot.

One of America’s first craft distillery’sDogfish Head Distilling Co. has pioneered craft distilled spirits for more than 20 years. For more about Dogfish Head Distilling Co. and its new CRUSH-able Canned Cocktails, please visitwww.dogfish.com. To track down a 4pk of Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush or Lemon & Lime Gin Crush, check outDogfish Head’s Fish Finder.

*IRI Total US MULO + Conv, Latest 13wks ending 10/3/21.

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

