Dogfish Head Launches Let’s Get Lost American Single Malt Whiskey

The distillery’s first single malt whiskey earns 92-point “Outstanding” rating from Whiskey Advocate and claims a Gold Medal at L.A. Spirits Awards.

Milton, Del. – Dogfish Head Distilling Co. excitedly announces the launch of its first single malt whiskey,Let’s Get Lost (51% ABV). Making its way to shelves now, Let’s Get Lost is an award-winning American Single Malt Whiskey distilled from a custom blend of malted barley and aged onsite for more than three years in charred oak barrels. The resulting caramel-colored liquid is layered with nuanced flavors that are both warming and enticing, rousing drinkers’ senses and inviting them to take another sip. Beginning in early August,Let’s Get Lost will be available in 750ml bottles in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington. Whiskey lovers local to coastal Delaware can pick up a bottle NOW at one ofDogfish Head’s hospitality locations – the Off-Centered EmPOURium in Rehoboth and the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton.

“All our scratch-made spirits are crafted alongside our beers using the same all-natural, high-quality culinary ingredients, each taking ample time and a whole lot of thoughtful experimentation to develop, test and perfect,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Let’s Get Lost has been a multi-year labor-of-love made possible by the hard work and ingenuity of our awesomely talented distilling co-workers. Last year, around the holidays, we released a limited quantity of Let’s Get Lost at our coastal Delaware properties and it sold out almost immediately! That’s when we knew we were onto something, so we submitted samples toWhiskey Advocate and the L.A. Spirits Awards. Respectively, Let’s Get Lost earned a 92-point “Outstanding” rating and claimed aGold Medal in the American Single Malt Category.”

One of America’s earliest craft distilleries,Dogfish Head Distilling Co. has been distilling scratch-made spirits since 2002. Using its nearly two decades of experience, the distillery has created an award-winning array of vodkas, gins, rums, whiskeys and more. In addition to its full-proof spirits, earlier this year, Dogfish Head Distilling Co. introduced a lineup of three ready-to-drinkCanned Cocktails – Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda, Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade andCherry Bergamot Whiskey Sour. Available nationwide in 4pk/12oz cans, each recipe is carefully crafted and artfully blended for an authentic, bar-quality taste.

As Dogfish Head Distilling Co. continues to expand its list of offerings, Innovation Manager James Montero comments on the distillery’s creative inspiration. “AtDogfish Head, we are firm believers in the importance of exploring goodness.Let’s Get Lost invites drinkers on that journey with us, encouraging them to get lost in the liquid’s alluring layers of flavors and then, to share that experience with their friends and family for even more enjoyment.Let’s Get Lost is – no doubt – our most robust, high-end and in my opinion, our most special whiskey yet and I can’t wait to see what folks think of it.”

For more information aboutDogfish Head Distilling Co., its scratch-made spirits or its Canned Cocktails, please visitwww.dogfish.com/distillery. To track down a bottle of the distillery’s NEW Let’s Get Lost Whiskey, check out www.dogfish.com/distillery/fishfinder.

*Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s full-proof spirits, including Let’s Get Lost, are available in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington.

