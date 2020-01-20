MILTON, Del. — Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is excited to announce its collection of off-centered ales is in route to the great state of North Dakota. The Delaware-based brewery is partnering with Bergseth Bros. Co., Inc., Jerome Distributing Inc., Magic City Beverage Co., McKinnon Company and Schwan Wholesale Co. to bring its full line-up of flavorful brews to residents throughout the Peace Garden State, increasing the company’s total market distribution to 46 states and Washington, D.C. Locals can look forDogfish Head beers on shelves and taps starting in late January.

Committed to delivering consistent, off-centered goodness to its fans,Dogfish Head has strategized and laid the groundwork for a forward-looking growth plan for North Dakota and beyond. “We’re ecstatic to share our lineup of well-differentiated beers withDogfish fans in North Dakota, and to begin creating long-lasting relationships with the state’s beer drinkers, retailers and distributors,” said Sam Calagione, founder ofDogfish Head. “We have our canning and bottling lines pumping out a boatload of beer, and we’ve got enough brewing capacity to ensure we can keep retailers well stocked with our family of off-centered ales for years to come.”

Dogfish Head fans in North Dakota can expect a gamut of the brewery’s iconic beers, like60 Minute IPA, a continually-hopped, East coast IPA;Slightly Mighty, a full-flavored,lo-cal* IPA; SeaQuench Ale, a session sour quencher; and 90 Minute IPA, a continually-hopped imperial IPA. They will also see a selection of bottles fromDogfish Head’s 2020-2021 Off-Centered Art Series, including Sun-Day-Feels,Punkin Ale and Campfire Amplifier. Limited quantities of specialty ales and rarities may be available too. For more information aboutDogfish Head Craft Brewery and its lineup of off-centered ales, visit www.dogfish.com.

Dogfish Head Brews & North Dakota Chews

For those that like having a bite with their brews,Dogfish Head suggests pairing these pints with some of North Dakota’s most iconic eats.

Grab a 90 Minute IPA to drink alongside Tater Tot Hotdish. The full-flavored malt backbone in the beer will complement the richness of this classic casserole, and the liquid’s assertive west coast hops will counterbalance the savory meat flavors of the meal.

SeaQuench Ale is the perfect pairing for some Lefse. The citrusy flavors of this sour ale provide a great balance to the dish’s light, potato-based flatbread, and the beer’s slightly-salty finish works well with both sweet and savory toppings.

Try 60 Minute IPA with Knoephla Soup. This off-centered beer’s citrusy hops provide a crisp finish, and its moderately-intense flavors will play well with the heartiness of the soup.

*95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz serving.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 45 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.