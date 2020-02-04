MILTON, Del. – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is excited to announce its collection of off-centered ales is in route to the great state of Montana. The Delaware-based brewery is partnering withBriggs Distributing Company, Blue Rock Distributing Company, Gusto Distributing, Mountain Country Distributing, Cardinal Distributing, Summit Beverage, Fun Beverages, Inc.,and Nemont Beverage Corp. to bring its full line-up of flavorful brews to residents throughout The Treasure State, increasing the company’s total market distribution to 47 states and Washington, D.C. Locals can look forDogfish Head beers on shelves and taps starting in mid-February.

Committed to delivering consistent, off-centered goodness to its fans,Dogfish Head has strategized and laid the groundwork for a forward-looking growth plan for Montana and beyond. “We’re ecstatic to share our lineup of well-differentiated beers withDogfish fans in Montana, and to begin creating long-lasting relationships with the state’s beer drinkers, retailers and distributors,” said Sam Calagione, founder ofDogfish Head. “We have our canning and bottling lines pumping out a boatload of beer, and we’ve got enough brewing capacity to ensure we can keep retailers well stocked with our family of off-centered ales for years to come.”

Dogfish Head fans in Montana can expect a gamut of the brewery’s iconic beers, like60 Minute IPA, a continually-hopped, East coast IPA; Slightly Mighty, a full-flavored, lo-cal* IPA; SeaQuench Ale, a session sour thirst-slayer; and 90 Minute IPA, a continually-hopped imperial IPA. They will also see a selection of bottles fromDogfish Head’s 2020-2021 Off-Centered Art Series, including Sun-Day-Feels,Punkin Ale and Campfire Amplifier. Limited quantities of specialty ales and rarities may be available too. For more information aboutDogfish Head Craft Brewery and its lineup of off-centered ales, visit www.dogfish.com.

Dogfish Head Brews & Montana Chews

For those that like having a bite with their brews,Dogfish Head suggests pairing these pints with some of Montana’s most well-known eats.

Try a 90 Minute IPA with some Pasties. The beer’s rich, bready malt flavors will complement the pastry’s crust, and its bitterness will balance the savory, meat that fills this lunch-time staple.

Choose a 60 Minute IPA to wash down an Elk orBison Burger. This off-centered ale’s piney hop notes will provide a nice counter to the gamey flavors found in both these lean meats.

Grab a SeaQuench Ale to enjoy alongside a Huckleberry Bear Claw. This session sour’s lime-forward flavors will play well with the pastry’s tart, berry filling, and its slightly salty finish will offer contrast to this iconic, sweet treat.

*95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz serving.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 47 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.