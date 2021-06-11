Dogfish Head Collaborates with Country Music Star Jimmie Allen to Celebrate Record Store Day

Milton, Del. – Dogfish Head, the “Official Brewery ofRecord Store Day,” collaborates with multi-platinum, chart-topping recording artist and American Country Music Awards 2021 “New Male Artist” Award-winner, Jimmie Allen, on a limited-edition vinyl and music video. Dropping on Record Store Day (Saturday, June 12), an annual celebration of independently owned record stores, the album features three of Jimmie’s hits and a brand-new song co-authored by Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. Named for the brewery’s oat milk-centric hazy IPA, both the record and its leading track are titled Hazy-O!, and they are best enjoyed with a beer in-hand. Grab a copy, drop the needle and let the “Good Times Roll.”

“Each year for Record Store Day, we collaborate with a different musical artist, but this is the first time we’ve partnered with someone in the country music realm,” said Sam. “Jimmie’s connection to Delaware – he grew up just a mile from our brewery in Milton – made this collaboration feel like kismet and effortless. Not to mention, he (like all of us atDogfish Head) is a beer geek with a music problem! Having the opportunity to personally create a song with Jimmie was a thrill for me and we are super proud of the results.”

Hazy-O! is a four-track vinyl with the following tunes: “Hazy-O!,” “Happy Hour,” “Slower Lower” and “Good Times Roll”. “Happy Hour” and “Slower Lower” were originally as part of Jimmie’s Slower Lower Sessions in 2018, while “Good Times Roll” is featured on his critically-acclaimed EP Bettie James, released July 2020. These easy-going, day-drinking anthems pair perfectly with any off-centered ale, but the record’s title track, “Hazy-O!,” is best enjoyed alongside a can of its namesake beer. Hazy golden in color, Hazy-O!is an “ooooh-so” juicy hazy IPA brewed with four types of oats – malted, rolled, naked and oat milk. Smooth, refreshing and chock full of tropical fruit notes, this summer-sipper’s attributes and taste profile acted as the liquid muse for Sam and Jimmie’s cooperative tune.

“It’s always cool working withDogfish Head, it’s another chapter in a relationship we’ve built,” said Jimmie. “Looking forward to people hearing the record and seeing the music video.”

Drawing musical inspiration from the likes of Kenny Chesney, Bob Marley and Bob Dylan, – or as Sam calls them, “the great musical triad” – “Hazy-O!” offers a beachy, sunset-kind-of vibe with a chorus that will have everyone singing along. “Hazy-O!’s” lyrics come to life in a seaside music video starring Jimmie and Sam. The video features folks enjoying the Delaware coastline’s many natural wonders: beaching, boating, fishing and more, and concludes with a shot of the “hazy-o” sun setting over the water. The full video drops on Record Store Day.

But that’s not all!Dogfish Head will continue the Record Store Day celebration with a plethora of music-centric events at its coastal Delaware properties and new Miami taproom. From pop-up record shops and melodical meals to limited-edition beers and live music acts, the calendar is packed with events for all beer and music moguls.

