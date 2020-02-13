Dogfish Head Begins Residency at Boston Beer Company’s Concrete Beach Brewery

MIAMI, Florida — Concrete Beach Brewery welcomes their off-centered co-workers from Delaware’s Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to begin an ongoing residency at their Wynwood-based Social Hall. The residency will kick off on Friday, February 21st, with a collaboration brew day with Concrete Beach, Dogfish Head, and their friends, Argentinian-based Cerveza Artesanal Okcidenta. This date also marks the kick off for the inclusion of numerous Dogfish Head beers being available on tap on an ongoing basis, and the breweries’ first collaborative event, a Beachside Brewers Chat happy hour and meet and greet with Dogfish Head Founder, Sam Calagione, Okcidenta’s Marco Málaga and the Concrete Beach Brewery team.

The beer, De Las Americas, is a kettle-sour, with a nod to each brewery’s respective region of the world. It features Floridian guava, Delaware-grown wheat, Argentinian rose hips, Argentinean river island honey and a unique sour culture from Okcidenta’s Barrel Program.The beer will be available on draft at the Concrete Beach Social Hall beginning March 13.

The Beachside Brewers Chat on the 21st will take place from 5:00–7:00 and all Concrete Beach and Dogfish Head beers will be $2 off and attendees will take home a speciality Dogfish Head pint glass, available while supplies last. Event is open to the public.

“I’m looking forward to working with Eric and Paul at Concrete Beach on a whole series of collaborative brews,” said Sam Calagione, Founder & Brewer, Dogfish Head. “As we move forward together with our Dogfish brewers and like-minded creative brewers, like our inaugural project with Marco and the team from Okcidenta.”

As part of the new residency, Dogfish Head and Concrete Beach are planning a variety of collaboration brews, focusing on session and sour ales utilizing local ingredients with De Las Americas being the first. The two breweries will also be working together on a series of events throughout the spring featuring Dogfish Head’s signature Randall device that infuses beer with flavor-enhancing ingredients.

“We’re so excited to work with our Dogfish Head co-workers for the first time and get the chance to collaborate on an intercoastal brew with our friends from Okcidenta in Argentina, using ingredients that represent our homes across ‘Las Americas,’ said Paul Frederickson, Head Brewer at Concrete Beach Brewery. “We’re also happy to introduce some Dogfish Head styles to our draft lines on a more regular basis. This is the beginning of a bright future working with the Dogfish team and other like-minded breweries.”

Dogfish Beers Available on Tap:

Availability:2/21; brewery-exclusive draft

SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV) – a thirst-slaying session sour mash-up of a crisp Kölsch, a salty Gose and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt.

Vibrant P'Ocean (4.7% ABV) – a ruby-colored, blended sour brewed in collaboration with Brouwerji RODENBAH that boasts tart, dry flavors of jammy berries and floral lemon.

Slightly Mighty (4% ABV) – a lo-cal IPA with all the flavor and tropical aromas of a world class IPA, but only 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz serving.

60 Minute IPA (6% ABV) – a continually hopped, East Coast IPA brewed with a slew of Northwest hops for a powerful, but balanced citrusy hop character.

De Las AmericasBeer Stats:

Availability: 3/13, brewery-exclusive draft

Description: Okcidenta, Concrete Beach and Dogfish Head have come together to create a kettle sour filled to the brim with the flavors of North and South America. Brewed with Flordian guava, Delaware-grown wheat, Argentinian rose hips (rosa mosqueta), Argentinan river island honey and a unique sour culture from Okcidenta’s barrel program, this kettle soured ale packs a tropical punch, while finishing pleasantly tart and dry.

Malt: Delaware-grown wheat

Hops: Northern Brewer

Other: Floridian guava purée, Argentinan rose hips, Argentinian River Island honey, sour culture from Okcidenta’s barrel program,

ABV: 5.5%

About Dogfish Head Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 47 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

About Cerveza Artesanal Okcidenta:

Cerveza Artesanal Okcidenta, based in the city of Santa Fe – Argentina, is one of the most recognized breweries of Latin America. Okcidenta won a total of 30 awards for its beers during 2019 and was named BEST ARGENTINEAN BREWERY at the “Copa Cervezas de America” and BEST BREWERY IN LATIN AMERICA at the “Copa Latinoamericana de Cervezas Artesanales”. Okcidenta brews a wide variety of traditional, modern and experimental styles of beer, often with a unique Argentinean twist. It also runs one of the largest barrel aging programs in Latin America and owns two craft beer bar/restaurants (Okcidenta Taprooms) in the cities of Rosario and Santa Fe, featuring upscale dining and dozens of beer taps. Okcidenta beers are only available in Argentina at the moment but the brewery plans to export some of its specialty beers to the U.S. and Europe in the very near future. For more information visit www.okcidenta.com, Facebook: @cerveza artesanal okcidenta and Instagram: @okcidenta and @okcidenta.taproom

About Concrete Beach Brewery:

Concrete Beach Brewery brews a variety of beers for the greater Miami area at their Wynwood-based brewery. The brewery's Social Hall features an 18-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly-inspired beers to suit all tastes, and a rotating list of events. The Social Hall is open Sunday-Thursday, 12:00pm – 12:00am and Friday – Saturday,12:00pm – 2:00am. Concrete Beach Brewery is online at www.concretebeachbrewery.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Concrete Beach is part of A&S Brewing Collaborative, an independently operated subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Concrete Beach, Concrete Beach Brewery, and the Concrete Beach logo are registered trademarks of Concrete Beach Brewery.