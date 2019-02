MILTON, Del. – As the official brewery of Record Store Day, Dogfish Head is bringing together independent beer and independent record stores through its reignited collaboration with longtime friends the Grateful Dead and the return of its fan-favorite pale ale American Beauty. Dogfish Headand the Grateful Dead are also turning up the volume with the creation ofSage and Spirit, a limited edition, 10-track vinyl album that will release on Record Store Day (Saturday, April 13).

“The enjoyment of a beautiful beer alongside an amazing album is an exponentially awesome experience, and we atDogfish, take every opportunity we can get to weave together the art of brewing and our love of music,” said Sam Calagione, CEO and founder of Dogfish Head. “We’ve always been inspired by the Grateful Dead’s creativity, collaborative nature and most of all music, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them again for the re-release ofAmerican Beauty and our Record Store Day release.”

Brewed to 6.5 percent ABV to commemorate the year theGrateful Dead was formed (1965), American Beauty is an all-American pale ale infused with granola and succulent wildflower honey. First concocted in 2012, American Beauty is now available year round in a 6 pack/12 oz. bottles with red, white and blue packaging featuring the band’s iconic ‘dancing bears.’ Fans of the design can check out theAmerican Beauty-themed Dogfish Head x Crosley record player, available for sale on the brewery’s website, the perfect turntable to use when dropping the needle on a copy of Sage and Spirit.

Sage and Spirit features a hand-picked collection of Grateful Dead melodies, curated by the band’s audiovisual archivist and legacy manager, David Lemieux. After combing through the band’s expansive discography, Lemieux selected the following tracks to appear on this collaborative Record Store Dayrelease: “Sugar Magnolia,” “Eyes Of The World,” “Lost Sailor,” “Saint Of Circumstance,” “High Time,” “Unbroken Chain,” “If I Had The World To Give” and “Sage and Spirit.” Also featured on the album are recordings of “Jack Straw” and “Brown-Eyed Women”from the band’s European tour in 1972. The perfect accompaniment to a pint ofAmerican Beauty, copies of Sage and Spirit will be sold, starting on Record Store Day, April 13, at independent record stores around the country.

“Choosing the songs for ‘Sage and Spirit’ really didn’t take long, but that’s not to say I didn’t put a lot of work into it. My directive was, ‘You’re sitting on the porch. It’s a summer day. You’re drinking aDogfish Head American Beauty and listening to the Dead,’ and immediately I thought, ‘I got it,’” said Lemieux. “I was so inspired by that directive that the record turned out to be just that; the soundtrack to a summer day – or really any day. It’s mellow and meditative, and every song is a truly beautiful track.”

As self-proclaimed beer geeks with a music problem,Dogfish Head is also bringing back Dragons & YumYums, the brewery’s collaboration with The Flaming Lips. Shipping nationwide just in time for Record Store Day, this intensely tropical yet subtly bitter pale ale is brewed with a combination of dragon fruit, yumberry, passion fruit, pear juice and black carrot juice for an explosion of fruit in every sip. Part of the Off-Centered Art Series, Dragons & YumYums (6.5 percent ABV) is making its comeback in 6-pack/12 oz. bottles with a playful and vibrant new look from artist Michael Hacker.

But, that is not all! Available year round in 6-pack/12 oz. bottles, Wood-Aged Bitches Brew is yet another of Dogfish Head’s melodic music collaborations to indulge in this Record Store Day. Originally brewed to honor the 40th anniversary of Miles Davis’ legendary 1970 jazz fusion record, Bitches Brew is a blend of three threads of an imperial stout and one thread of Tej, a native African honey beer.Wood-Aged Bitches Brew is the same bold, dark beer folks know and love, but this time it has been aged in American oak and Palo Santo wood tanks. A 9 percent ABV brew chock full of roasty aromas of vanilla, licorice and chocolate, this succulent sipper is best enjoyed alongside some classic jazz fusion tunes.

About Dogfish Head Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and theJames Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 250+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring, The Tasting Room & Kitchen. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: dogfishhead.

About Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.