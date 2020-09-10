Dixie Brewing Company Launches Black is Beautiful Collaboration Brew

NEW ORLEANS– Dixie Brewing Company, LLC, is proud to be joining the Black is Beautiful initiative originated from Weathered Souls Brewing Company based in San Antonio, TX.

Nearly 1,000 craft breweries — representing all 50 states and 19 countries — have come together to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to donate funds for local and national social justice causes.

All proceeds from this Imperial Stout will be donated to Operation Restoration, a New Orleans-based nonprofit focused on empowering women impacted by incarceration to successfully reenter the community.

“Being poor in the city of New Orleans has taken away the right to equal justice and the presumption of innocent until proven guilty for far too long. The mission of Operation Restoration’s Safety and Freedom fund is to give poor people equal opportunities while they await trial by ending the cash bail system that has oppressed us for over 50 years.” – Montrell Carmouche, Operation Restoration’s Safety and Freedom Fund Director for Continuity.

A taproom-only release, Black is Beautiful is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99 and single cans for $5. Suggested pairings include crawfish etouffee, Chicken Marsala and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

“This is an honor to participate in this collaboration and to be joining forces with Operation Restoration,” said Dixie’s General Manager Jim Birch. “Working towards equality is something that we can all stand by and something that we are proud to address together.”

In February 2020, Owner Gayle Benson donated 4,716 square feet of office space on the second floor of Benson Tower to Operation Restoration, housing nearly 30 employees.

Click here for more information about Black is Beautiful.

About Operation Restoration

Operation Restoration (OR) supports women and girls impacted by incarceration to recognize their full potential, restore their lives, and discover new possibilities. Since 2019, Operation Restoration has led the Safety and Freedom Fund, a community bail fund that posts bonds on behalf of people who are incarcerated solely because they are poor. The organization’s goal is to end the criminalization of race and poverty by disrupting a criminal legal system that treats poor and mostly Black residents differently than their wealthy and mostly White counterparts. In addition to providing bail assistance, the Safety and Freedom Fund connects people to social services and any additional support they might need while their cases are pending. The Fund has also hosted 30 events, including court visits, to educate the general public and challenge the persistent myth that money bail is a necessary element in the justice system and build the movement to #EndMoneyBail. Additional information about the programs and services offered by Operation Restoration are available at www.or-nola.org

About Dixie Brewing Company

Dixie Brewing Company was founded in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005 forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business. On January 25, 2020, the brewery resumed full operations in New Orleans East and restarted production of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. Committed to making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations, Dixie Brewing Company announced on June 26, 2020 its intention to retire the Dixie name from all wholesale sales in early 2021. Dixie Brewing Company is now engaged in a process with community leaders and customers to undertake a multi-month brand analysis project that will result in a new product assortment and brand name. For more information on Dixie Brewing Company, visit Dixiebeer.com.

For More Information:

https://dixiebeer.com/to-go-beer-pickup/