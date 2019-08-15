Deschutes Launches Members Only Reserve Club

BEND, Ore. – Bend, Oregon’s original craft brewery known for innovative small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers such as The Abyss and The Dissident announced today that they’re opening their cellar, known at the brewery as “Oakland,” to launch the inaugural Pioneer membership to their Reserve Club. Limited to 200 members, the Pioneer membership to the Deschutes Reserve Club will be available August 15th at 10am PST via a lottery through their website https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/reserveclub/.

Deschutes will notify the lucky 200 members by August 20.

This exclusive Pioneer membership includes two deliveries per year of 6+ bottles. Each shipment will be hand selected by Deschutes Brewmasters and consist of specialty Club-only bottles of single and small batch barrel-aged rarities in addition to new small batch releases and coveted vintage Reserve Series beers from their cellar.

“We’re really excited for the opportunity to honor our core fans and build new ones by sharing these select barrel aged beers,” said Ben Kehs, Assistant Brewmaster of Deschutes’ barrel program. “Pioneer members will have the opportunity to discover single barrel bottlings created solely for this membership.”

Pioneer Reserve Club members will receive benefits such as:

Complimentary group tours at Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Oregon.

Complimentary sample trays at any of Deschutes’ brick and mortar locations in Oregon.

Goodies and other specialty items will be included in the first fulfillment.

Pick up events with special barrel tastings, food, meet and greet with brewers, and discounts on additional beer purchases.

Opportunities to purchase additional special releases or vintage Reserve Series beer.

The Reserve Club membership costs $200 per year, members will be charged $100 per fulfillment in April and October. If members live outside of Oregon, they must designate a trustee within the State of Oregon who is 21+ to pick up or receive a shipment. For more details about the Reserve Club, please visit https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/reserveclub/.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is one of the quintessential breweries of the Pacific Northwest. Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Its innovative ways began with Black Butte Porter then Mirror Pond Pale Ale and continues with Fresh Squeezed IPA. Deschutes relentlessly innovates today by brewing approachable beers (Lil’ Squeezy, Da Shootz!), adventurous small batch barrel-aged beers (The Abyss, Black Mirror) and experimental beers (The Dissident). Brewing damn tasty beer, bringing people together and being good to the planet, that’s Deschutes.