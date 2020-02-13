Deschutes Brewery to Release Bulk pHaze IPA for National Protein Day

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery recently expanded their better for you portfolio with low-cal, low-carb beers like WOWZA! and Da Shootz! and gluten reduced beer Lil’ Squeezy. This time, the brewing team conjured up a complete paradox, Bulk pHaze IPA, a mega-beer packed with calories and carbohydrates with a higher ABV, protein malt and seven different hop varietals.

“It started as a joke during after shift beers,” said Lead Brewer at Deschutes, Tanner Hulse. “I catch a lot of flak for being the “resident bro” of the brewing department, so I decided to lean in and design a huge, high-calorie beer to bulk up our brewers. We had so much fun experimenting with this and ended up creating a really damn good beer.”

Brewers left nothing off the table trialing this behemoth of a beer. Using the brewery’s state-of-the-art pilot brew system, this brewer’s passion project, a double dry hopped Hazy Imperial IPA, was born. Bulk pHaze is sweet and juicy with a robust body. Clocking in at 8.2% ABV and 70 IBUs, Bulk pHaze boasts 5 pounds of hops and over 3 pounds of milk sugar per barrel, adding a big boost to the body and to the sweetness of the beer. “It’s like a favorite protein shake, a bodybuilder’s dream!” Hulse said.

Bulk pHaze is an extremely limited release that debuts on National Protein Day, Thursday, February 27th at Deschutes Brewery pubs and tasting room in Bend and Portland, Oregon in 12-ounce 6 pack cans and on draft. Samples available upon request.

About Deschutes Brewery:

Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes Brewery defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com