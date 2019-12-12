Deschutes Brewery Announces Early Release of Wowza Low-Calorie Pale Ale in Cans

Bend, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is excited to add WOWZA!, the brewery’s new hazy pale ale boasting a low 100-calories, 4-grams of carbohydrates, four percent ABV and crafted to remove gluten, to their portfolio in cans. WOWZA! launched this Fall as a draft only offering coinciding with the announcement of their presenting sponsorship of the Portland Trail Blazers radio network.

“We’re thrilled with the early excitement around this brand and that Blazers fans have been enjoying WOWZA! during games,” said Neal Stewart, vice president of marketing at Deschutes. “We’ve been listening to consumers asking for lo-cal, lo-carb, and less filling beers that still taste great and pulled all the stops to get it in to cans as fast as possible!”

Stewart is confident that this trend will continue to grow and is proud that the brewery can provide an offering, like WOWZA!, that checks all the boxes for active and health-conscious consumers.

WOWZA! is a full-flavored, effervescent hazy pale ale. Subtle citrus notes and a hop forward aroma join flavors of candied orange, passion fruit and blackberry with a crisp, light finish. Deschutes uses the popular ingredient, Chicory Root, a natural inulin fiber sourced from Cosucra Farms in Belgium, to balance the body and sweetness of the beer without affecting the calorie count.

WOWZA! begins shipping to distributors this week and will be available in all markets where Deschutes is sold in 12-ounce, six pack cans and on draft in January. Click here for a more details.

About Deschutes Brewery

Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes Brewery defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com.