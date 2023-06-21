Del Papa Distributing Announces Release of Bud and Bud Light Commemorative Folds of Honor Aluminum Bottles

BEAUMONT, Texas— Del Papa Distributing is excited to announce the release of Bud and Bud Light commemorative Folds of Honor aluminum bottles, as part of extraordinary 13-year partnership between Anheuser-Busch and Folds of Honor. This partnership aims to support an organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military heroes.

Since the inception of this remarkable alliance, Anheuser-Busch and the AB distributor network, including Del Papa Distributing, have contributed over $22 million towards this noble cause. Together, we have proudly awarded more than 4,000 educational scholarships to support the academic aspirations of military families. We firmly believe in the transformative power of education and are committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

The Bud and Bud Light commemorative aluminum bottles serve as a symbol of unity, gratitude, and unwavering support for our brave military families. By choosing these special bottles, consumers become an integral part of our mission to honor and empower those who have served our nation. Each purchase directly contributes to funding educational opportunities for the deserving spouses and children of our fallen or disabled military heroes.

“At Del Papa Distributing, we are privileged to be part of this inspiring partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Folds of Honor,” said Jeff Wheeler, Vice President of Marketing at Del Papa Distributing. “We invite everyone to raise a glass with us and celebrate the unwavering commitment of our military families. Together, we can make a difference that lasts a lifetime.”

We invite you to join us in this celebration by spreading the word about the Bud and Bud Light commemorative aluminum bottles and the remarkable work of Folds of Honor. Help us create a wave of support that will reach every corner of our community. Together, let’s raise awareness, raise funds, and raise a glass to salute those who have served our country.

About Del Papa Distributing Company

In 2010 Del Papa Distributing Company celebrated 100 years of business. From its founding by an Italian immigrant, Omero Del Papa, in Galveston in 1910, to its current operations distributing a variety of brands throughout the Texas Gulf Coast in three major markets, Del Papa is committed to supporting and strengthening the many communities in which its customers and employees live. Del Papa Distributing Company looks forward to the next 100 years of business as stated in the company’s motto: “Quality people building brands and partnerships one case, one customer at a time.”

For More Information:

https://www.anheuser-busch.com/