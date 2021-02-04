Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases Blind Lemon Variety 12-Pack Three New Flavors Available Only in the Variety Pack Dallas, Texas (February 1, 2021) Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces the release of the Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer Variety 12-pack. The new pack will be available in Texas and Oklahoma starting in February, with limited distribution to the Northeast rolling out in March.

The variety pack combines three new flavors – Blind Lime, Blind Peach, and Blind Berry – with the original Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer (5% ABV). To create each new flavor, Deep Ellum Brewing kept the same spritzy Blind Lemon base and doused it with all-new natural flavors you’ll love not to hate.

Blind Lime: Main squeeze. Pairs perfectly with some Tex-Mex.

Blind Peach: Soft & light. You can almost taste the fuzz in the fizz.

Blind Berry: What kind of berry? All the berry.

Blind Lemon was locally inspired by blues legend Blind Lemon Jefferson, who began his career in the 1920’s playing guitar and singing on the streets of the Deep Ellum neighborhood. He went on to become one of the biggest-selling down-home blues artists in American history. New flavors of Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer are only available in 12 oz. cans in the variety 12-pack.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.