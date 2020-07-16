DC Central Kitchen and Flying Dog Brewery Rally Top D.C. Chefs to Support Families Affected by COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. – DC Central Kitchen (DCCK) and Flying Dog Brewery today announced that the two organizations have teamed up to create Dog Chow – a digital cookbook featuring unique Flying Dog-themed recipes developed by top chefs in the D.C. region – to support DCCK’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

Dog Chow, a joint effort between D.C.’s iconic nonprofit that combats hunger and poverty and Maryland’s largest brewery, consists of 13 recipes that feature Flying Dog beers developed by some of the top chefs in the D.C. metropolitan region including Chef Spike Mendelsohn of Good Stuff Eatery, Chef Adam Greenberg of the Coconut Club, Chef Kyle Bailey of The Salt Line and Daniela Moreira of Call Your Mother.

“We have a ton of respect for the chefs who work with DC Central Kitchen, so we are pumped to combine our organizations’ passions to support those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing for Flying Dog. “Life looks really different for everyone, we have to remember there are families out there in need of help, and we hope you’ll have fun cooking with your family while helping your neighbors in need.”

Dog Chow is available to download for a small fee of $20 by visiting dccentralkitchen.org/flyingdog. Anyone interested is encouraged to donate additional funds to DC Central Kitchen. A donation of $100 or more will enter the donor in a raffle to win a Flying Dog gift basket valued at $250. All funds raised will be donated to DCCK to support the organization’s efforts to help those in our community affected by COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to partner with Flying Dog and some of our city’s most esteemed chefs with this exciting promotion,” said Mariah Hayes, Events Specialist for DC Central Kitchen. “We believe in the incredible power of food and community, and our staff has worked tirelessly over the past several months to pivot our operation in order to meet the challenges posed by this crisis. Together with Flying Dog, we hope to shed light on our efforts and encourage our community to come together for those in need.”

Ongoing food insecurity issues in the Washington, D.C. area have worsened during the global health crisis COVID-19 has caused in 2020. Many families and individuals who were already struggling with access to healthy, affordable food are unable to feed their families, and people who may not have needed the organization’s services in the past are now relying on the help of DCCK and other nonprofits due to lost jobs and wages. So far during the global health crisis, DCCK has sourced, prepared and delivered 1 million meals for our city’s children, families and elderly in need of healthy food.

Dog Chow is available for download starting Wednesday, July 15 by visiting dccentralkitchen.org/flyingdog.