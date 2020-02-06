Creature Comforts to Release Good Migrations & River Ridge Black

ATHENS, Ga. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company will release two limited offerings from its Wood Cellar and Mixed Fermentation program, Good Migrations and River Ridge Black, this February.

Good Migrations is a collaboration with Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery. Inspired by an admiration for Indian Ladder’s farming initiative, Creature Comforts intended to celebrate their crops through this collaborative beer. The barley, hops, blueberries, and raspberries used in this beer are all estate-grown by Indian Ladder in Altamont, New York.

To add a little flavor local to Athens, Georgia, the breweries also used DaySpring Farms wheat, local honey, and Creature Comforts’ house culture to create a lightly fruited and delicious saison at 5.9% ABV. Good Migrations will be available on draft and in 750mL bottles at Creature Comforts. River Ridge Black is a fruited dark ale that aged in French oak for over a year with Creature Comforts’ house-mixed culture. The beer then conditioned on top of organic black raspberries. River Ridge Black was bottle conditioned and has an ABV of 8%.

As a part of Creature Comforts’ local agriculture initiative, the brewery sourced the black raspberries used in the beer from a southeastern farm, River Ridge Organics. River Ridge Black will be available on draft and in 500mL bottles from the brewery’s tasting room. Both offerings will be available from the brewery’s tasting room on February 15. To learn more about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.