Craft Non-Alcoholic Beer Maker Partake Brewing Expands U.S. Distribution

Partake Brewing, a leading craft non-alcoholic beer brand in North America announces today its continued expansion into the United States. The ultra-low-calorie, low-carb craft non-alcoholic beer will now be sold in Washington, Oregon, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Arizona. The brand also announced that it has entered into DSD agreements with highly regarded beverage distributors Columbia Distributing, Crescent Crown, Horizon Beverage, Pine State, and Tryon to further enhance the brand’s footprint in the United States.

“This expansion is a huge win for Partake Brewing. When I first started the company, I had the dream to bring delicious non-alcoholic beer to all,” said Ted Fleming, Partake Brewing Founder and CEO. “With our successful growth in our home country Canada and select areas of the United States and the popularity of craft non-alcoholic beverages flourishing we’re sure that this expansion will add to Partake Brewing’s North America status.”

The expansion follows a recent $4 million Series A funding round led by CircleUp Growth Partners, which helped accelerate Partake Brewing’s growth, especially in the U.S. market. The award-winning beverage is currently available in all Total Wine stores, Whole Foods Pacific Northwest locations, and will soon be available in all Western New York Wegman’s and select Hy-Vee locations. The retail expansion and new distributor partners help solidify the craft non-alcoholic beer brand’s place as a pioneer in the space. These distributors bring a combined experience of over 387 years in the beer industry with a handful of legacy brands.

“We’re honored to have entered this partnership with Partake Brewing,” said Gregg Quadrini, President of Beer at Horizon Beverage. “We know that the amazing taste and low-calorie aspect will resonate with our customers. Partake will fit in well within our portfolio of other notable brands.”

Partake Brewing was founded in 2017 by Ted Fleming after a diagnosis of Crohn’s Disease led him to give up alcohol. Ted turned to drinking non-alcoholic beer to maintain the social connection and interaction that comes with social drinking beer. He found that variety and taste were missing from current offerings, inspiring him to brew his own. Partake Brewing now brews a variety of craft non-alcoholic beers that consumers love for their exceptional taste and category-leading calorie profiles (10-30 calories per can). The company has been the recipient of numerous international awards for product quality and innovation including a Gold Medal at the World Beer Awards for Best Non-Alcoholic Beer.

