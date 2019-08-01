Craft Brew Alliance’s Wynwood Brewing Company Partners with Virgin Voyages on English Pale Ale

PLANTATION, Fla. — In celebration of International Beer Day, Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle brand that is shaking up the travel industry, announced today that the company will serve up a signature craft beer, an English Pale Ale with a hint of red, to be sold throughout the Scarlet Lady and featured in its onboard tap room the Draught Haus. Before Sailors can enjoy the beer next year, Virgin Voyages is calling on them to name it. Followers can suggest their favorite names for the brew by commenting on their Instagram post (@VirginVoyages) featuring the can.

Over a year in the making and in partnership with Miami’s own Wynwood Brewing Company, the English Pale Ale (EPA) is created by connecting American and English brewing traditions; brewed using American malts and hops in Miami but using an English yeast, tying back to Virgin’s British roots.

Featuring a malty body like a traditional EPA, but slightly more bitter and hoppy, with hints of grapes and fruit on the nose with toffee and caramel in the background, the new brew is a drinker’s beer with the approachability in its taste for the novice. The ale is finished with a little touch of roasted malt that gives it its signature red tint.

“Virgin Voyages always loves a challenge and so we asked ourselves, “how can we create the most perfect beer to be enjoyed in the midday sun?’” said Charles Steadman, Senior Manager of Beverage Development for Virgin Voyages. “We have created the perfect pale ale that is both thirst quenching and refreshingly delicious, but of course, created with a Virgin twist, as we have given our pale beer a little kiss of scarlet red. And who better to partner with on this exciting endeavor than Wynwood Brewing Company, based in Scarlet Lady’s home port of Miami.”

“Virgin has always been known for pushing the boundaries in the same way that craft beer has. We are so excited to work with them on this project and create a unique beer that folks can enjoy on the high seas,” Luis Brignoni, Founder of Wynwood Brewing Company. “It seems only fitting with a company rooted in English heritage sailing in Miami that we brew an English-style beer right in the heart of the Magic City.”

Located on Deck 7, the Draught Haus will be one of the first bars Sailors will discover on board Scarlet Lady and is the perfect casual meet up spot on the ship to grab an expertly brewed beer with friends. Offering eight beers on tap, a wide range of bottled artisanal beers, shots, shot-cocktails and boilermakers. Sailors can enjoy ice cold beverages as music filters in from the adjacent Voyage Vinyl record shop and DJ booth. The bar will also offer a growler service, so Sailors can enjoy the expertly curated craft beers in any of the Scarlet Lady’s uniquely designed public spaces or in the comfort of their cabin.

The Draught Haus is a relaxed meeting spot designed in collaboration with Softroom. It features a striking, sweeping arc of illuminated dichroic glass fins and beautiful window seats that perfectly frame views of the sea. This perfect chill-out space is filled with an eclectic mix of furniture, rustic detailing and a beer tap display set behind the bar.

About Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company is Miami’s first craft production brewery, located in Wynwood Arts District. Family operated, their objective is to bring fresh, delicious, and creative beers to thirsty South Floridians and tourists alike. They operate a 15-barrel brewhouse and distribute a variety of everyday, seasonal and limited beer offerings throughout South Florida.

About Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri.

With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship the Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary design, the Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler.

A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its Sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, gratuities, WiFi and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare.

Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,150 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.