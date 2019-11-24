Craft Brew Alliance Launches Redhook Winterhook for 35th Year

SEATTLE – Redhook’s 2019 version of Winterhook breathes life into a classic throwback style: the brown ale. Brewed annually since 1984, Winterhook is back for its 35th year and is currently available through December in six-packs of 12 oz. bottles, as well as on draft at Redhook’s Brewlab and select Seattle bars.

“Brown Ales were more ubiquitous in the ‘90s when almost every brewery had one on tap,” said Redhook Head Brewer Nick Crandall. “We wanted to revisit this classic style and create an American brown ale for the 2019 beer fan.”

Crandall used Sabro hops, a newer hop varietal known for its complex flavor that combines tangerine citrus and coconut aromas with earthy woodsy notes. The hop was paired with a rich malty brown ale backdrop that finishes crisp, dry, and not too sweet.

A version of the beer was first tapped at Redhook Brewlab inCapitol Hill as “Boylston Brown,” named after the side street that Redhook uses to load pallets of beer. This iteration of Winterhook embodies the AmericanBrown Ale as it has moderate hop bite balanced by rich maltiness and roastiness.

Winterhook will be pouring atWashington’sWinter Beer Festival at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park in the Sand Point neighborhood of Seattle on Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, 2019. The beer will also be available at retail stores throughout Washington state, as well as at Brewlab and Seattle-area bars and restaurants.

For additional information on Redhook Brewery, visit redhook.com and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Or, to find Winterhook near you, visit Redhook’s beer-finder: http://www.Redhook.com/find-beer.

Winterhook

Redhook’s legendary winter ale, brewed annually since 1984, is crafted with an evolving mix of malts and hops, each iteration different from the last. In 2019, head brewer NickCrandall made a classic American Brown Ale with exciting new hop varietals that provide a malt-forward body and a crisp, smooth finish.

Malts:2-Row, Caramel 40, Caramel 80, Chocolate, Midnight Wheat

Hops: Alchemy, Sabro, Mosaic

ABV: 6 %

IBU: 50

About Redhook Brewery

Redhook was born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of early 1980s in the heart of Seattle. While the term didn’t exist at the time, Redhook became one of America’s first craft breweries with a focus on creating a better beer. Redhook recently returned to its Seattle roots with Brewlab, its small batch innovation hub in the heart of Capitol Hill. At Brewlab, head brewer Nick Crandall has a knack for crafting inventive beers born out of innovation, creativity and experimentation. Redhook’s beer lineup includes ESB, Long Hammer IPA, BigBallard Imperial IPA, and a variety of seasonal and limited release beers, including Peaches for Me, Winterhook, and more. Redhook beers are available on draught and in bottles and cans around the country. Redhook Brewery, Est. Seattle, WA 1981.