Country Boy Brewing Implements Earthly Labs Technology to Reduce CO2 Emissions

GEORGETOWN, KY. – Country Boy Brewing has partnered with Austin, TX based company, Earthly Labs, to become the first brewery in Kentucky to implement carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.With a goal of lowering the environmental impact of brewing beer in Kentucky, Country Boy Brewing has installed a carbon capture system to harvest the excess CO2 that is created during the brewing process.

Prior to the partnership, the CO2 created during the beer fermentation process was blown off into the ambient air of the brewery. Earthly Labs installed their carbon capture technology called CiCi, that will enable Country Boy Brewing to capture more than 250,000 pounds of CO2 doing the work of more than 5,000 trees. This CO2 will be reused by the brewery for cleaning, packaging, and carbonating the beer.

“We are proud to be the first brewery in Kentucky to utilize this technology,” said Daniel Sinkhorn, Production Manager at Country Boy Brewing. “We are just trying to do our part to be more efficient and produce a beer that is better for everyone.”

In addition to this partnership, Country Boy Brewing is committed to lowering the environmental impact of their two breweries. All grain byproducts from the breweries are used to feed local cattle in Georgetown, KY. Beer is sold in aluminum cans due to the ease of recycling as well as the improved carbon impact from shipping.

Since the global pandemic, Country Boy and Earthly Labs have witnessed the effect of CO2 supply chain risk, resulting in shortages, CO2 price spikes and surge or force majeure pricing. Earthly Labs technology allows breweries to supplement CO2 supply by capturing and using their own natural CO2, which has fewer hydrocarbons and other impurities.

About Country Boy Brewing:

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by three native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 22,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices. The Georgetown facility has the capacity of 1000 barrels of fermentation space.

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs’ mission is to avoid one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification, and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes patent-pending small footprint capture hardware “CiCi®” process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. The new CO2 exchange program allows companies to capture and sell waste CO2 to create value. CiCi is the first platform available for the small craft brewing segment. Earthly Labs is a Public Benefit Corporation committed to using business as a force for good.

For More Information:

http://www.countryboybrewing.com