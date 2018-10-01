Coronado Brewing Releases 2 New Year-Round Beers in 16 oz. Cans

SAN DIEGO – In a company first, Coronado Brewing is debuting a new year-round series of beers in freshly designed 16oz six-pack cans. Weekend Vibes IPA and Never Better Double IPA are set to debut in October in 16oz cans, 22oz bottles and draft, and feature fresh branding and can imagery. A third beer – Leisure Lagoon Hazy Pale Ale – is forthcoming in spring 2019. “The demand for 16oz cans has skyrocketed over the past few years,” noted Coronado Brewing CEO Brandon Richards. “We’re excited to fulfill this demand in the market and believe we offer beer drinkers a great value with the 16oz six-packs.”

Weekend Vibes is a San Diego-style IPA brewed with a blend of Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe hops for vibrant notes of tropical fruit and citrus. California Ale Yeast accentuates the fruity hop flavors and provides a clean and refreshingly dry finish. Never Better, on the other hand, is an unfiltered double IPA featuring Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe and Vic Secret hops for rich notes of mango, passionfruit and resinous pine. “As a pioneer in the San Diego craft brewing scene, we’re stoked to put our spin on the San Diego-style IPA,” says Mark Thiesen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. “Weekend Vibes and Never Better are some of the tastiest IPAs we’ve put out to date and we couldn’t be prouder of these beers. Both these IPAs can hold their own amongst the other great IPAs in San Diego.”

Weekend Vibes and Never Better hit store shelves beginning October and will be available throughout the company’s distribution network. Eager fans can get a sneak peek at all Coronado locations on Friday, September 28 with six-packs available for purchase before the beer hits broader retail availability in October. For more information about Weekend Vibes and Never Better, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Weekend Vibes IPA:

Style: San Diego-style IPA

ABV: 6.8%

Package: 16oz six-pack can, 22oz bottle, draft

Release: October 2018

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

Never Better Double IPA:

Style: Unfiltered Double IPA

ABV: 8.1%

Package: 16oz six-pack can, 22oz bottle, draft

Release: October 2018

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

Weekend Vibes Label Copy:

Bursting with tropical dankness, this beer is everything you want from a San Diego-style IPA. It’s jam-packed with hop fruitiness, and refreshingly dry. Crack one open and get ready to feel those Weekend Vibes.

Never Better Label Copy:

Brewed with a vibrant blend of Vic Secret, Mosaic, and Citra, this double IPA is bursting with hop flavors of tropical mango, passion fruit, and resinous pine. One sip and you’ll go from good to Never Better.

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to their San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.

