Container Brewing Launches New Manifest Hazy Pale Ale

VANCOUVER — The observant have likely noticed that our NE IPA series is a “trip” in that you start at your Origin, and reach your Destination by taking some sort of Transit.

But in order to get ready for that trip, you need some sort of list, or….Manifest to prepare!

A refreshing array of citrus fruit flavours and aromas including grapefruit, lime, bright orange & passion fruit, balanced with notes of earthy pine. A healthy dose of wheat and oats create a silky mouthfeel that is smooth and satisfying.

At 4.8%, this hazy pale ale is a nice refreshing treat.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcontainer.beer/product/manifest/177