Constellation Brands Underscores Commitment to Alcohol Responsibility, Joins Responsibility.org

ARLINGTON, Virginia – Responsibility.org announced Constellation Brands has joined its growing list of member companies. A leading beverage alcohol company, Constellation Brands will support Responsibility.org’s vital missions to end impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and promote responsible consumption.

Through the company’s history, Constellation Brands has been committed to supporting responsible consumption, and this partnership is an extension of that work, bolstering Responsibility.org’s ability to help Americans develop a more responsible relationship with beverage alcohol, continue the decades-long decrease in underage drinking, and save lives through effective impaired driving prevention efforts.

“We are proud to welcome Constellation Brands to Responsibility.org,” said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and Responsibility.org. “The Constellation Brands team is a global leader not only in the beverage alcohol industry but for their community leadership and commitment to alcohol responsibility. Our members provide our organization with the resources we need to continue creating best-in-class, effective programs and initiatives. As Americans continue to adjust to and cope with tumultuous times, Constellation Brands’ support couldn’t have come at a more meaningful moment.”

“Bringing high-quality brands to our consumers, and promoting safe and responsible enjoyment of them, within our communities and the beverage alcohol industry is foundational to our business,” said Amy Martin, vice president of corporate reputation and CSR at Constellation Brands. “Working with Responsibility.org and alongside other leading companies in our sector, we aim toempower adults to make responsible choices in their alcohol consumption by supporting fact-based education, engagement programs, and policies – in support of a more balanced lifestyle.”

Responsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi USA, Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; Campari Group; Constellation Brands; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; Pernod Ricard USA; and William Grant & Sons. For 30 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices.

