Constellation Brands Strikes Sponsorship Deal with NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders

Constellation Brands is going Hard Knocks with its latest NFL sponsorship deal.

The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — the featured teams on this year’s edition of the HBO documentary series — have locked up multi-year partnerships with the maker of Mexican import beers.

Under the deal:

Corona will become the the “official cerveza” of the Rams and SoFi Stadium.

Pacifico will become the “official beer” of the Chargers and SoFi Stadium.

Additionally, Constellation Brands has inked a deal with last year’s Hard Knocks team, the Los Vegas Raiders, making Modelo the team’s “official cerveza” and Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi its “official wine.” Additionally, Modelo will be the official cerveza of the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium.

“While football’s return will look different this season, Constellation Brands is excited about the long term investment we’re making in these markets by aligning with these franchises and can’t wait to greet fans with exciting brand experiences when it’s safe to do so,” Rene Ramos, Constellation Brands’ VP of field, lifestyle and experiential marketing, said in the release. “These state-of-the-art stadiums provide an opportunity to showcase our portfolio of brands to deliver a next-level experience on gameday, and for other marquee events that will rotate through in the years to come.”

The Rams and Chargers have said there will either be limited or no fans in the stands for their inaugural season at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, fans won’t be in attendance at Raiders games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside SoFi Stadium, Corona and Pacifico will have “logo and marketing rights with the teams” and the stadium in Inglewood. The stadium will feature a three-level “Corona Beach House” and the “Pacifico Patio” on the north concourse.

Modelo will hold “logo and marketing rights” with the Raiders and a 26,000 sq. ft. “Modelo Cantina Club” overlooking the 50-yard line will be featured within Allegiant Stadium, as well as a “Modelo Tailgate Zone” outside of the stadium. Inside the Modelo Cantina Club will also be a “Robert Mondavi Winery Bar.”

In celebration of the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas, Modelo Especial will release limited-edition 24 oz. cans at local retailers in October.

The NFL season is slated to begin on September 10.