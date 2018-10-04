Colorado Cider Company Add Distribution to Nebraska

DENVER — Colorado Cider Company is excited to be going into the great state of Nebraska starting this September as part of Good Life Provisions portfolio.

“We are excited to bring our ciders into the state of Nebraska, says Colorado Cider Company founder Brad Page, “We are exited to team up with a great partner like Good Life Provisions.”

Colorado Cider Company is one of the regions original cider makers and will bring its award-winning fresh pressed hard ciders in cans and draft to Nebraska. The line up will include it’s flagship Glider, a semi-dry cider coming in at 6.5% ABV and with just 5g of sugar, as well as it’s Grasshop-ah, a dry hopped cider made with the addition of lemongrass.

“Presenting high quality products from small and artisanal producers like Colorado Cider Company to the people of Nebraska is why Good Life Provisions exists,’ Says Good Life Provisions founder Matt Dinges. ‘Their ciders are terrific, the company is well-established (yet small with a family-like atmosphere), and they have their own orchard in Colorado where they are working on bringing back the classic cider apples to the region. I am stoked this is happening!”

“Regional cideries are growing at an explosive rate across the country, and we have seen that here in Colorado. We are excited to branch out and bring better cider to Nebraskans and help educate consumers about this growing category and our great hand-crafted ciders.” Says Page.